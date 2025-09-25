        <
        >

          NFL Week 4 uniforms: Cardinals, Dolphins debut Rivalry uniforms

          Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
          • Anthony GharibSep 25, 2025, 07:39 PM

          Week 4 of the NFL season sees the on-field debut of the league's new Rivalry uniform series from the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

          The Cardinals will be the first as they wear their desert-themed threads against the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football." The all-white uniform includes a texture meant to represent sandstorms that occur in Arizona. Copper -- Arizona's state metal -- is featured on the number set and pant stripes. Copper also serves as the outline color for a reimagined state flag appearing on the sleeve patch.

          The Dolphins are debuting their Rivalry uniforms on "Monday Night Football" against the New York Jets. Miami's dark pitch-blue look features turbo green and orange stripes on the helmet, pants and sleeves, evoking the power and speed of dolphins in deep water. There are also accents in orange and iridescent aqua across the design.

          It's a strong week for alternates, too. The Denver Broncos will don their midnight navy look on "Monday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's just the second time Denver is wearing the uniforms after debuting them last season. The Broncos wore navy as their primary uniform from 1997 to 2011 before a 13-year hiatus.

          Here's a look at the Week 4 uniforms for all 32 NFL teams.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Orange

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light navy

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Midnight navy

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Honolulu blue

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Deep steel blue

          Pants: Liberty white

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: Teal

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal blue

          Pants: Yellow

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: Dark pitch blue

          Jersey: Dark pitch blue

          Pants: Dark pitch blue

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: TBA

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: College navy

          Pants: Wolf grey

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Pewter

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA