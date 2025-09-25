Week 4 of the NFL season sees the on-field debut of the league's new Rivalry uniform series from the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.
The Cardinals will be the first as they wear their desert-themed threads against the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football." The all-white uniform includes a texture meant to represent sandstorms that occur in Arizona. Copper -- Arizona's state metal -- is featured on the number set and pant stripes. Copper also serves as the outline color for a reimagined state flag appearing on the sleeve patch.
The Dolphins are debuting their Rivalry uniforms on "Monday Night Football" against the New York Jets. Miami's dark pitch-blue look features turbo green and orange stripes on the helmet, pants and sleeves, evoking the power and speed of dolphins in deep water. There are also accents in orange and iridescent aqua across the design.
It's a strong week for alternates, too. The Denver Broncos will don their midnight navy look on "Monday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's just the second time Denver is wearing the uniforms after debuting them last season. The Broncos wore navy as their primary uniform from 1997 to 2011 before a 13-year hiatus.
Here's a look at the Week 4 uniforms for all 32 NFL teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Purple
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: Orange
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Light navy
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Midnight navy
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Honolulu blue
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Deep steel blue
Pants: Liberty white
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: Teal
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal blue
Pants: Yellow
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: Dark pitch blue
Jersey: Dark pitch blue
Pants: Dark pitch blue
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: Midnight green
Pants: TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: College navy
Pants: Wolf grey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: Pewter
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA