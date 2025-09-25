Open Extended Reactions

Week 4 of the NFL season sees the on-field debut of the league's new Rivalry uniform series from the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

The Cardinals will be the first as they wear their desert-themed threads against the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football." The all-white uniform includes a texture meant to represent sandstorms that occur in Arizona. Copper -- Arizona's state metal -- is featured on the number set and pant stripes. Copper also serves as the outline color for a reimagined state flag appearing on the sleeve patch.

The Dolphins are debuting their Rivalry uniforms on "Monday Night Football" against the New York Jets. Miami's dark pitch-blue look features turbo green and orange stripes on the helmet, pants and sleeves, evoking the power and speed of dolphins in deep water. There are also accents in orange and iridescent aqua across the design.

It's a strong week for alternates, too. The Denver Broncos will don their midnight navy look on "Monday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's just the second time Denver is wearing the uniforms after debuting them last season. The Broncos wore navy as their primary uniform from 1997 to 2011 before a 13-year hiatus.

Here's a look at the Week 4 uniforms for all 32 NFL teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Purple

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Orange

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Light navy

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Midnight navy

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Honolulu blue

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Deep steel blue

Pants: Liberty white

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: Teal

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal blue

Pants: Yellow

Miami Dolphins

Helmet: Dark pitch blue

Jersey: Dark pitch blue

Pants: Dark pitch blue

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: Wolf grey

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: Pewter

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA