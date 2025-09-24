Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The Seattle Seahawks will get a pair of Pro Bowlers back for their NFC West showdown with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, as cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love are off the injury report.

Seattle lists running back Zach Charbonnet (toe) as questionable along with outside linebacker Boye Mafe (toe) and right guard Anthony Bradford (back). Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) is doubtful.

The Seahawks also placed rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning they could be without five players who are either starters or key rotational members.

Brady Russell will take over for Ouzts, who is expected to return off IR at some point this season.

Charbonnet outsnapped Kenneth Walker III over Seattle's first two games before missing Week 3. He was listed as a full participant on the team's estimated practice reports for Monday and Tuesday, though the team didn't actually practice Monday.

Witherspoon (MCL sprain) and Emmanwori (high ankle sprain) were both hurt in Seattle's opener and missed the next two games. Love played through a groin injury in Week 2 only to injure a hamstring in that game, sidelining him last week.

The Seahawks signed D'Anthony Bell off their practice squad Wednesday. He's expected to again fill Emmanwori's role as the extra safety in their big nickel packages.