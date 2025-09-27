Open Extended Reactions

Three key Tampa Bay Buccaneers players listed as questionable -- quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and left tackle Tristan Wirfs -- are expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Mayfield was limited in practice all week by a right biceps injury and was seen wearing a sleeve on his arm, but coach Todd Bowles said Friday that the quarterback "should be OK for Sunday."

For Godwin (ankle) and Wirfs (knee), meanwhile, it will be a 2025 debut for both players after they sat out the first three games of the season. They were both full participants in practice Friday.

Godwin's return will help to replace leading wide receiver Mike Evans, who is expected to miss three to four weeks with a strained left hamstring, sources told ESPN's Jenna Laine earlier this week.