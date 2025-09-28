Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- In a first half that saw virtually nothing go right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles, kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a franchise-record 65-yard field goal -- just one yard shy of the NFL's record.

It was the longest outdoor field goal in league history and cut the Buccaneers' deficit at the time to 24-6.

The NFL's record is 66 yards and belongs to former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who set it in Week 3 of the 2021 season against the Detroit Lions as time expired.

In 2024, Brandon Aubrey made a 65-yard field goal for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 against the Ravens last season.

Tucker's, Aubrey's and now McLaughlin's kicks are the only field goals in league history of 65 yards or more. Before this, McLaughlin's career long was 57 yards, something he did in both 2021 and 2023.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little made a 70-yard field goal during the preseason this year, but that does not count for NFL recordkeeping.