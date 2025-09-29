Ashton Jeanty's second touchdown catch is also his third total TD of the game for the Raiders. (0:24)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Ashton Jeanty went back to his roots Sunday, and Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll was all for it.

Despite Las Vegas falling to the Chicago Bears 25-24 at home, the rookie running back brought back his trademark stance and had his best game of the season, recording 155 total yards -- 138 on the ground -- and three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing).

"I loved it," Carroll said.

Since high school, Jeanty stood straight up with his hands at his side in the backfield before the snap, a stance that some have compared to Michael Myers, the infamous killer from the "Halloween" horror movies.

Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty enjoyed the best game of his young career Sunday, recording 155 total yards -- 138 on the ground -- and three touchdowns after returning to the "Michael Myers" stance he had used since high school. Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jeanty's stance didn't stop him from being a Heisman Trophy runner-up last year at Boise State when he rushed for 2,601 yards, the second most in a season in FBS history, trailing only Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,628 yards for Oklahoma State in 1988.

However, during the offseason, the Raiders' coaching staff suggested that Jeanty should switch to a traditional running back stance.

"It's a bent knee game," offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said in May. "... In any athletic sport you're playing, you've got to bend your knees. And if you've got to run a flat route on Fred Warner, you'd better be in a position to run, because that dude can fly. So, all we're trying to do is put guys in positions to make plays."

During the first three games, Jeanty struggled to get going. He averaged 3.1 yards per carry on 47 attempts. Jeanty was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 57% of his carries during that stretch.

He flipped the switch Sunday, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Jeanty had five carries for 10-plus yards, including a 64-yard touchdown -- second-longest in the league this season.

Following the game, Jeanty stated that the Michael Myers stance is here to stay.

"That's how I naturally feel good standing in the backfield. So, that's how I'm going to play," Jeanty said.

The Raiders sit at 1-3, but their performance in the run game has given Carroll optimism moving forward. Las Vegas totaled 240 yards on the ground.

"Everybody's been saying [Jeanty] just needs to break one run or whatever. Well, he did, and he had a great game, and he looked fantastic for us, and Raheem [Mostert] was really good too," Carroll said. "... I saw nothing but upside because [of] the ability to run the football."

Also Monday, Carroll said he believes left tackle Kolton Miller suffered a high ankle sprain and could be sidelined for multiple weeks. Miller was injured during the 48-second mark of the fourth quarter when Bears defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon dove into him while attempting to tackle Jeanty.

Miller was carted into the locker room. He underwent an MRI to confirm the nature of his injury.