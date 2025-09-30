Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- In the swirl of conversation about the Denver Broncos' lack of identity on offense, and what was, at times, a tepid commitment to the run game, coach Sean Payton tweaked the approach Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Instead of rotating the team's top two running backs -- J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey -- Payton let each back stay in the game for the entire offensive series.

The result was the first 100-yard rushing game by a Broncos running back in over two years, 186 total rushing yards, 512 yards of offense and a 28-3 victory at Empower Field at Mile High.

"One thing we did different [Monday] -- there are certain tags that put either one in -- but we gave them series, and that helped them both,'' Payton said. "It's easier to call plays, and both of them got in good rhythms. ... Those guys both ran hard. I thought we blocked them well; we pushed the [Bengals defense] well.''

"It was very helpful,'' Dobbins said. "We're just going to keep getting better. He's going to figure me out. He's going to figure us out.''

Dobbins finished with 101 yards on 16 carries in what he believes is a more comfortable rotation for a running back. It was the first time a Broncos back had topped 100 yards since Latavius Murray had 103 yards rushing in the 2022 season finale (Jan. 8, 2023) -- a span of 37 regular-season games, 38 games overall if last January's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills is included.

It was also the first 100-yard rushing game by a Denver back since Payton was hired by the Broncos just over three weeks after Murray's effort.

"I'm one of those guys, if I get in a rhythm, if I can get consecutive carries, I'm going to get better,'' Dobbins said. "As the game goes on, I get better. I'm sure every running back would probably tell you that. So in the second half, that's what you saw. Coach Payton is starting to figure me out. ... The series, getting consecutive touches, you see what happens.''

As the team's playcaller, Payton had openly discussed throughout last season and three games into this one the Broncos' struggle to find the right mix in the run game. Dobbins had flashed plenty of potential at times this season, including a three-play, 66-yard touchdown drive in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins carried the ball on all three plays of that drive, including the 19-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos ran the ball just 10 times in the remainder of that game after Dobbins' three-play outburst. And in the back-to-back losses over the previous two weeks, to the Indianapolis Colts and Chargers, the Broncos' running backs had 20 and 13 carries, respectively, compared with 31 on Monday night.

"Just running the ball efficiently really helps,'' Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said. "Those guys ran the ball tough, we blocked it tough. ... Week 4 of the season, you kind of know a little bit more of what you want to be as a team. First and second down were so much better.''

The production on the ground -- granted against a beleaguered Bengals defense -- still fueled the Broncos' performance across the board. Nix's 326 passing yards marked his first 300-yard game of the season, 121 more passing yards than in any of the previous three games.

And the Broncos' 512 yards on offense were their most in a game during Payton's tenure.

Toss in a Broncos defense that gave up the Bengals 159 total yards and didn't allow Cincinnati a non-penalty snap on offense on Denver's side of the field in the Bengals' last nine possessions -- and it was just what the Broncos needed after two last-play losses.

"We're seeing some of the hard work start to pay off,'' Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz said. "It's the same for running backs as the offensive line, you need the reps.''

"I've been working really hard to get [the 100-yard game],'' Dobbins said. "Our O-line was blocking incredible ... it's a great feeling. Maybe I can go back-to-back.''

Next up for the Broncos is the defending Super Bowl champion and 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed three of their four opponents to average at least 4.7 yards per carry.