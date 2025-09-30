Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not need another surgery after undergoing a major procedure Tuesday to repair his dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosenhaus said Hill's surgery "went very well according to his doctors."

"It's about rehab, and he will play next season," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "The realistic goal is the start of the season."

Hill suffered the gruesome season-ending injury during the team's 27-21 victory Monday night over the New York Jets and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday he has heard "good things" about any potential nerve damage to Hill's knee, which is possible after a dislocation. McDaniel had said he heard that Hill would not need multiple surgeries.

Only Justin Jefferson has more receiving yards than Hill since he joined the Dolphins in 2022, but Miami will have to find ways to replicate his production as it looks to rebound from a 1-3 start to the season.

Jaylen Waddle caught eight passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in Miami's lone game without Hill since 2022 -- a 30-0 win over the Jets in 2023. Tight end Darren Waller may also see his role increase after catching two touchdown passes in his season debut Monday. Running back De'Von Achane also leads all NFL running backs in receiving yards and catches since the start of last season and will continue to be involved in Miami's passing game.

A source confirmed the team signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad; Wilson spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Miami, recording 432 yards and three touchdowns on 34 catches.

The Dolphins have sustained multiple major injuries to key players over the past four seasons, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and cornerback Kader Kohou. McDaniel said the experience has helped the team master the shock value of losing a star player.

"It's a challenge that it doesn't matter how difficult it is, no one [outside the building] really cares," he said. "You have to find a way to get yourself to continue to get better, like all teams, for you to stay in the win column."