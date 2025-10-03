Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is not expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins due to a calf injury that has kept him out of practice the past two days, a league source confirmed Friday.

Hubbard leads the Panthers in rushing with 217 yards on 53 carries coming off a 2024 season in which he rushed for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Former Dallas Cowboys back Rico Dowdle, signed during the offseason to a one-year, $3 million deal with the potential to get to $6.5 million, would get the start.

Dowdle has 83 yards on 28 carries as Hubbard's backup. He had a career-high 1,079 yards rushing last year for Dallas.

"Just making the most of the opportunity, that's going to be the main thing, doing what I can to help the team,'' Dowdle said Thursday amid speculation Hubbard would not play.

Rookie Trevor Etienne, who has 37 yards on eight carries while being used mostly as a return specialist, would be the likely backup.

Hubbard signed a four-year, $33.2 million deal late last season. He got off to a slow start this season and was limited last week with the calf injury that held him to 10 carries for 49 yards.

The NFL Network first reported Hubbard is not expected to play.