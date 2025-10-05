Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving not only has a foot sprain, but he's also dealing with a shoulder subluxation that is expected to sideline him for at least two weeks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Irving did not report to the team that he was dealing with a shoulder injury until Tuesday, sources told ESPN. He will miss Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks and is not expected back for next week's home game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

"God gave his toughest battle to his toughest soldiers," Irving posted in a lengthy Instagram message Sunday. "Don't cry for me when the war is over." He also said in the post that his eyes were open to "who is here for me as a football player, and who is here for me as Mar'Keise Bucky Irving ..."

The foot injury is different from the one Irving dealt with last season, coach Todd Bowles said.

Much of the Bucs' offense has gone through Irving in 2025, who has already amassed 430 yards from scrimmage, sixth most in the NFL at any position through Week 4. The next closest player on the Bucs' roster is rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, with 291.

The Bucs have had to adjust with two of their starting offensive linemen -- right tackle Luke Goedeke and right guard Cody Mauch -- going to injured reserve. Wide receiver Mike Evans is also out multiple weeks with a hamstring strain. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin did not make their season debuts until Week 4 because of injuries.

With Irving not able to play, Bucs will lean on Rachaad White, who has started 40 regular-season games for them and is currently averaging 4.7 yards on 23 carries. They'll also lean on Sean Tucker, who has only one carry so far this season but owns a career average of 5.0 yards per carry on 66 rushing attempts, and rookie Josh Williams, who had 1,494 rushing yards, 600 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns at LSU.