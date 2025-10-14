Stephen A. Smith explains why Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel needs to be fired after Tua Tagovailoa expressed his frustrations. (1:22)

Why Stephen A. puts Dolphins' woes on McDaniel, not Tua (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 in the NFL saw multiple wins that were within reach for some opponents, including in another international match.

The Denver Broncos defense helped secure a close 13-11 win over the New York Jets in London, forcing quarterback Justin Fields to have a -10 net passing yards, while the Miami Dolphins suffered a loss in a wild ending to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Players and coaches voiced their frustrations, while others gave praise to their Sunday wins.

Can you correctly guess who said what? See if you were really tuned in during Week 6 below: