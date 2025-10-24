Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bears will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday without starting cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon, who have been ruled out for Week 8.

Stevenson sustained a shoulder injury in Chicago's 26-14 win over the New Orleans Saints and did not finish the game. He did not practice this week and is considered "day-to-day, week-to-week," according to coach Ben Johnson, who also gave the same designation to tight end Cole Kmet, who has a back injury and will miss the first game of his career against Baltimore.

Both Stevenson and Kmet will avoid injured reserve, according to Johnson.

Gordon was a full participant in practice Wednesday before injuring both his groin and calf in practice and being limited Thursday. He was a non-participant Friday before he was ruled out.

Stevenson and Gordon's absences mean that the Bears will be without their three starting cornerbacks against the Ravens. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely while he recovers from surgery to his core muscle that he underwent in September.

The Bears defense looks to add on to its league-leading 16 takeaways when they face the Ravens. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant on Friday after practicing in limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday.

He is the only player with an injury designation on the Ravens' final injury report and listed as questionable.

"We'll approach it that he's starting for them," Johnson said of Jackson on Wednesday. "That's our starting point."