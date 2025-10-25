ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- It was an expensive celebration for the Denver Broncos after their historical 33-32 comeback win over the New York Giants last Sunday.

The NFL announced Saturday linebacker Justin Strnad was fined $15,486 because he made contact with referee Brad Allen after the game ended. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw had already been suspended for one game earlier in the week because he had pursued Allen as Allen tried to leave the field after the game, and the league said Greenlaw had verbally threatened Allen.

Both incidents happened in the moments after Broncos' kicker Wil Lutz had made a 39-yard field goal on the game's last play to complete a 33-point fourth quarter for the Broncos to get the win. Broncos coach Sean Payton, who had said earlier in the week infractions such as Greenlaw's had previously warranted a fine only, was asked Friday if he thought Strnad's contact with Allen would warrant a fine.

"I'm not going to comment on that because over the years I've learned it doesn't matter,'' Payton said. "My opinion relative to that doesn't matter.''

Greenlaw will not play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and his suspension will cost him a game check -- $192,778 -- as well as a $90,000 per game roster bonus Greenlaw earns each time he is on the team's game-day roster. Strnad has started at Greenlaw's inside linebacker position in the five games Greenlaw missed with thigh injuries and will start there against the Cowboys, who are second in the league in scoring offense, No. 1 in total offense.

"Nothing changes for us schematically when [Strnad] plays,'' Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

Sunday was Greenlaw's first appearance in a game this season for the Broncos as he played 21 snaps and finished with six tackles and a quarterback hit.

The Broncos had 12 penalties accepted in the game for 127 yards, including an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on coach Sean Payton in the closing minutes of the game when Payton ran onto the field to express his displeasure with Allen after Riley Moss was called for a pass interference penalty.