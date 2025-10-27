Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams have added to their cornerback room, acquiring Roger McCreary in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

The Titans will receive a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick. The Rams will receive a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick along with McCreary. The Titans will likely receive the Rams' fifth-round pick closer to the beginning of the round while Los Angeles is likely to receive Tennessee's pick in the sixth-round pick closest to the end of the round, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCreary, a second-round pick in 2022, is in the final season of his rookie contract. He has played primarily in the slot for the Titans this season, but has experience playing outside, as well.

The Rams have been without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon since he broke his clavicle against the Titans in Week 2. At the time, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Witherspoon, who is on injured reserve, would require around 12 weeks to recover from the injury.

The Rams have been rotating Cobie Durant, Emmanual Forbes and Darious Williams outside since Witherspoon's injury.

In eight games this season, McCreary has 33 total tackles, an interception, a sack and two passes defended.

Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has employed more three-safety looks to have more size in the lineup.

Wilson had said rookie safety Kevin Winston Jr. will see an uptick in snaps. Fourth-year defensive back Samuel Womack III entered last week listed as the backup nickel defensive back.

McCreary is the second starting cornerback the Titans traded away this season. Tennessee traded cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets last month.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.