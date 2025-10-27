Kurt Warner talks to Rick Eisen about what has impressed him about Matthew Stafford this season. (1:35)

LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after spraining his left ankle in Week 6, head coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Nacua, who has not practiced since the injury, is expected to return to practice Wednesday. McVay said he expects Nacua to play in Week 9 "unless there's setbacks."

Nacua entered the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards and had the most catches by a player in his team's first five games of a season in league history. He has 54 catches for 616 yards and two touchdowns this season.

McVay also said right tackle Rob Havenstein, who missed the Rams' last three games with an ankle injury, is expected to return to practice Wednesday and play against the Saints.