PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles traded for some much-needed cornerback help Wednesday, acquiring Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets for wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles have two standout young corners in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean but have struggled to land on a third contributor, with Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo producing mixed results at the outside corner spot opposite Mitchell.

Philadelphia acquired Jakorian Bennett from the Las Vegas Raiders in August, but he has been sidelined for the majority of the season with a pectoral injury.

Carter, a fifth-round pick in 2021, became the NFL's highest-paid slot corner in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $30.75 million extension. He's under contract through 2027 for $20.3 million, but only $2.7 million is guaranteed -- his remaining base salary this season ($1.3 million) and a partial guarantee in 2026 ($1.4 million). An additional $4 million will become guaranteed if he's on a roster next March.

It's unclear whether the Jets absorbed any of the money to facilitate the trade.

Once considered an ascending player, Carter has battled injuries in the past two seasons. He missed four games last season with a back injury, and he has missed three this year with a concussion. He returned Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals but played only six snaps on defense. He was replaced by the recently acquired Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who quickly became a favorite among the Jets coaches.

Carter is known more for his pass coverage than his run defense, although he has only two interceptions and 26 passes defensed in 65 games. He also has 10 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries. The coaches preferred Brownlee in part because they considered him more physical as a tackler.

Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas was the Jets' general manager when New York drafted Carter.

DeJean has been playing base snaps on the outside but in sub packages has been moved to the nickel spot, where he has thrived.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked about the prospect of moving DeJean outside full time -- a move that might be forthcoming because Carter has played almost exclusively in the slot.

"We considered it, but when you have one of the better players at a certain position -- and it's an important position where you get involved more -- you hate to take a really good player at one position to maybe not be as good of a player or impactful of a player at another position," Fangio said. "But it's definitely something that we've talked about."

The Eagles received Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Houston Texans in a mid-August trade for tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick in 2026. Metchie has four catches for 18 yards this season as part of a receiver group led by A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.

Metchie, in the final year of his contract, will join a patchwork Jets receiving corps.

Aside from Garrett Wilson, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, New York has mostly unproven young players and older veterans. Starter Josh Reynolds (hip) was placed on injured reserve last week, so the Jets needed an experienced body.

The deal also could signal the end for Jets veteran receiver Allen Lazard, whose name has come up in trade talks.