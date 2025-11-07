Kurt Warner joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to tell the story of how he dislocated his elbow, the same injury that Jayden Daniels recently suffered. (1:42)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered no ligament damage in his dislocated left elbow and won't be placed on injured reserve, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Daniels' injury will not require surgery. He will be reevaluated during Washington's bye week following its Week 11 matchup against Miami in Madrid.

Daniels suffered the injury during Sunday's 38-14 loss to Seattle when his left arm bent backward at the end of a sack with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.

Had the injury been as bad as feared, he likely would have been placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, but the Commanders wanted him to undergo more tests to confirm the initial diagnosis on the extent of the injury. An X-ray shortly after the injury revealed no fracture.

It's uncertain what this means for Daniels' status the rest of the season. Commanders coach Dan Quinn declined to answer a hypothetical earlier in the week about whether Daniels could return this season once healthy.

"We haven't discussed any of that," Quinn said Monday.

Washington (3-6) has lost four consecutive games entering Sunday's game against Detroit (5-3). Marcus Mariota will start in place of Daniels.

Three of the Commanders' top five receivers from the beginning of the season are sidelined: Terry McLaurin (quad), Noah Brown (groin, on IR) and Luke McCaffrey (fractured collarbone, on IR).

Daniels had missed three games already this season, two because of a sprained left knee and another after hurting his right hamstring. He has thrown for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 262 yards and two scores.