Week 10 delivered a full spectrum of action, from high-scoring affairs to low-scoring defensive matchups.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos' defense set the tone, fueling their seventh consecutive win -- their longest streak in a decade -- and stretching their home win streak to 10. Sunday kept the energy high overseas -- the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons were tied at 25 in Berlin before running back Jonathan Taylor capped a career-best day with the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Domestically, the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions kept the scoreboard busy, each putting up 40-plus points in their victories.

This week's matchups were loaded with standout performances -- but only one player can be "him."

Ahead of this week's "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, it's time to decide who earned the honor in Week 10.

This week's nominees for ESPN's "HIMMY" Award are:

Already made up your mind? Cast your vote below. Need a refresher first? Keep reading for each candidate's case, then make it official.

Stats to know: 14 car, 147 yards, 2 TDs

Henderson turned in a big second half, piling up 125 of his 147 rushing yards after halftime. He ripped off touchdown runs of 55 and 69 yards, making him just the fourth rookie in NFL history with multiple 50-yard rushing scores in the same game, joining Doug Martin, Adrian Peterson and Hall of Famer Lenny Moore.

His 147 yards are the most by a Patriots rookie since Jonas Gray's 201-yard breakout in 2014. Henderson also racked up 82 rushing yards after contact in the second half alone, the most by any Patriots player in a second half since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2009.

Stats to know: 24-of-36, 280 yards, 4 TDs

Stafford became the first quarterback in NFL history to post three consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, and just the sixth ever to throw for four-plus touchdowns in three straight outings.

On Sunday, Stafford did most of his damage against pressure, throwing all four scores against the blitz. He now has 20 touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last six games -- another NFL first over that span, according to ESPN Research.

Stafford also finally pulled his career record as a starter to .500 at 115-115-1, needing a record 231 starts to get there.

Stats to know: 4 TOT, 3 QB hits; 2 FR, 2 TDs

Coming into Sunday, the veteran defensive end had just two touchdowns in 148 career games. He matched that total in just one half against the Arizona Cardinals, returning two fumbles for scores as the Seattle Seahawks rolled 44-22. With a big help from rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight, who forced the turnovers, Lawrence became just the fourth player in NFL history to record multiple fumble-return touchdowns in a single game.

His breakout day powered a relentless Seahawks defense that generated 22 quarterback pressures and now sits at 147 on the season, the most by any team through nine games since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2009.

Stats to know: 32 car, 244 yards, 3 TDs; 3 rec, 42 yards

In the first regular-season NFL game ever played in Germany's capital, highlights from Taylor's standout performance include an 83-yard score -- the longest rush in franchise history -- and an 8-yard walkoff touchdown in overtime.

It was his fourth game this season with at least three rushing touchdowns, tying him for the second-most such games in a single year in NFL history, just one behind LaDainian Tomlinson's 2006 MVP campaign. Taylor also moved past Hall of Famer Edgerrin James for the most rushing touchdowns in Colts history (66) and joined Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and Tomlinson as the only players with three career games of 200 rushing yards and two-plus rushing touchdowns.

Powered by his performance, the Colts finished with 323 rushing yards, the second-highest total the franchise has ever recorded in a game.