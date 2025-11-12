Adam Schefter and Dan Orlovsky break down the future of the 49ers' quarterback situation between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones. (1:43)

Will Brock Purdy and Mac Jones be on the 49ers next season? (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the fourth consecutive week, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be limited in practice Wednesday. But this week that designation comes with a different description from coach Kyle Shanahan.

"It'll be aggressive practice," Shanahan said. "We've just got to put 'limited' if it's not exactly how it normally is."

Shanahan added that the hope for Purdy this week is to continue ramping up his workload in practice with the No. 1 offense. Shanahan added that the goal is ultimately to have Purdy return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy, of course, has been out since aggravating his toe injury in a Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He suffered the initial injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, missed two games and then returned against Jacksonville.

Over the past few weeks, Purdy has been a limited participant in practice with the Niners toying with the idea of making him available as a backup. They've declined to do that, however, figuring that if he can be healthy enough to play, he should start.

"I think each week it's gone better," Shanahan said, "with last week being the best. I mean each week has been different, so if he takes a big step forward this week like he did last week, he should have a good chance to play."

The Niners are also set to welcome receiver Ricky Pearsall back to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Pearsall has been out with a right knee injury since Week 4.