The Rams go on the road and handily defeat the 49ers in Santa Clara, 42-26. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers are nearing a tipping point when it comes to their quarterback situation.

While Brock Purdy did not return from his right big toe injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Kyle Shanahan indicated for the first time since Purdy aggravated it in Week 4 that he could have been available as Mac Jones' backup.

"He could have gone [as the No. 2], definitely," Shanahan said. "I just decided to hold him up in that situation."

That decision meant Purdy was inactive for a sixth consecutive week and Jones made his eighth start of the season. And Jones, as he has in nearly all those previous games, performed well.

After last week's win against the New York Giants, Shanahan acknowledged that Purdy likely wouldn't return to full health at any point this season as he deals with turf toe. The question has now become whether he can get close enough to 100% to reclaim his starting job with Jones playing at his current level.

Over the past few weeks, the Niners have toyed with the idea that Purdy could be Jones' backup, even considering using Purdy as the backup on Sunday. Ultimately, though, it's clear the 49ers don't intend to make Purdy active again until he's healthy enough to reclaim his starting job.

That's something that could, according to Shanahan, come as soon as next week against the Arizona Cardinals.

It also might not.

"It depends on how close to 100% he gets," Shanahan said. "Our dilemma or what we're trying not to do is put him out in the situation we did versus Jacksonville six weeks ago ... I do believe he's closer and further along than what he was at that time. Hopefully he'll have a chance this week."

Of course, it's hard not to wonder exactly where the intersection is between how healthy Purdy can get and how well Jones is performing. To this point, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have remained publicly adamant that Purdy will step back into the starting job when they deem him healthy enough to return.

On Monday of last week, Shanahan said the two things are "not related" and added that "this is Brock's team and if Brock's good to go and can play like Brock, there's no decision to be made."

Brock Purdy first suffered the toe injury in Week 1. He returned in Week 4 but reaggravated the injury. Jones has started ever since. AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez

Therein lies the rub. It's a more nuanced proposition given that Purdy, as Shanahan has said, probably won't be at full strength again this season. It's even more difficult to figure out when Jones has been consistently productive.

Purdy could, hypothetically, reach 90% health but is that better than Jones at full strength? It would be easy enough for the 49ers to continue riding with Jones given the possibility Purdy could struggle or, worse, reaggravate the toe injury again.

In Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams, Jones was 33-of-39 for 319 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for an 88.8 QBR. That's his highest QBR as a Niner and the highest of any game he's played since the 2021 season. It's also the fourth time this season Jones had a passer rating above 100.

In his eight starts, Jones has played like a top 10 quarterback. He ranks second in passing yards per game (268.9), eighth in completion percentage over expectation (3.1%), ninth in completion percentage (69.6%) and 10th in yards per attempt (7.4). His 65.1 QBR ranks 12th, higher than Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers.

With Jones under center, the 49ers are 5-3 despite a rotating cast of skill position players aside from star running back Christian McCaffrey. On Sunday, tight end George Kittle said three straight times that he did not expect Jones to be as good as he's been after the Niners signed him to a two-year deal worth up to $8.4 million in March.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, said he's unsurprised given what he saw from Jones in the offseason program and training camp.

"He's a baller," McCaffrey said. "He commands a huddle, he knows where to go, has great poise and he's a baller."

Like Sam Darnold before him, Jones signed with the Niners as a free agent in March with an eye toward getting a once promising career back on track.

Jones struggled mightily in his final two seasons with the New England Patriots and last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those struggles left Jones seeking not only a fresh start but a place that would allow him to get back to enjoying the game. He's found it with Shanahan and his scheme and a locker room full of guys who have his back.

"I wanted to get back to having fun playing football," Jones said. "I think I've done that... And I wanted to get around a good organization that believes in the players and that has coaches that believe in the players and players that believe in the players ... I've just been really fortunate to be here this year and I want to just try and find ways to win games for us and that's all I'm here to do. And the future will take care of itself."

What that future holds remains to be seen as Purdy works his way back. One thing that seems certain is that whether Jones continues as the starter or not, there's little doubt that he's successfully set himself up to be QB1 again somewhere soon.

Not that Jones is spending much time thinking about all of that.

"I've never tried to look ahead," Jones said. "It's hard not to, but I never want to do that. I want to focus on each week and I know how challenging the NFL is just having played for a couple of years and feel like we have a young team that needs leadership right now and my goal is to lead them and get ready for Arizona."