TEMPE, Ariz. - Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he continues to recover from appendicitis surgery, coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday morning.

It's the second-straight game Harrison will miss because of the ailment. He had surgery the night of Nov. 10th after playing in Seattle the day before.

Gannon also ruled out running back Emari Demercado, who is dealing with an ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With Demercado out for Sunday's game, Arizona opened the 21-day practice window for running back Trey Benson, who went on injured reserve on Oct. 1 after having arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus.

He can be activated at any point during the next three weeks or at the end of the window. If he's not, then Benson will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Gannon said he wants to see that Benson is "mentally and physically ready to go" before activating him. Whether Benson will be ready for this week, Gannon said the Cardinals will "take it day by day."