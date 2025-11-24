METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are bringing in former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for a tryout, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Tucker was suspended for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season due to violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy and was made eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11. This is his first tryout since his suspension ended.

The Ravens released Tucker in May after he was investigated by the NFL for sexual misconduct. The investigation began after the Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area accused Tucker of sexual misconduct in incidents that reportedly occurred between 2012-2016. Tucker has denied the allegations.

Tucker, 36, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012 and spent 13 seasons there. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl seven times. While Tucker led the league in field goal accuracy in 2021, his kicking percentage dropped to a career-low 73.3% in his final season in Baltimore.

Tucker's tryout comes after Saints kicker Blake Grupe missed two kicks on Sunday, bringing his total misses to eight this season. Grupe has made only 69.2% of his field goals this year, the worst percentage in the league for kickers with at least 20 attempts.