PHILADELPHIA -- The New Jersey home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was vandalized with eggs early Saturday morning, according to the Moorestown Police Department.

The incident occurred after the Eagles' 24-15 home loss to the Chicago Bears on Friday.

A video surfaced on social media of multiple people appearing to throw objects at Patullo's home. Online posts suggested it was rocks being thrown, but a Moorestown police representative clarified that it was eggs, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

Patullo, 44, has been under scrutiny amid the Eagles' offensive woes this season. The highest-salaried offense in the NFL ranks 24th in yards (304.8 per game), 23rd in passing (196.3 YPG), 22nd in rushing (108.5 YPG) and 19th in scoring (22.5 PPG).

Patullo has been on the Eagles' staff since Nick Sirianni was hired as coach in 2021. He was promoted from passing game coordinator and associate head coach to offensive coordinator this offseason to replace Kellen Moore, now the coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Sirianni reiterated during a conference call with reporters Monday that Patullo would remain the Eagles' playcaller following a weekend of evaluation. Philadelphia has lost two straight and now is 8-4 entering its Week 14 game at the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday.