The Indianapolis Colts will work out retired quarterback Philip Rivers on Tuesday, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Colts are searching for help at the quarterback position after starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Riley Leonard, who replaced Jones in the game, is also dealing with an unspecified knee issue and is considered week-to-week.

With Anthony Richardson Sr. also on injured reserve, the Colts have just journeyman Brett Rypien on its practice squad.

Rivers last played in the NFL for the Colts during the 2020-21 season; he went 11-5 with 4,169 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

The veteran quarterback, who turned 44 on Monday, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and ranks sixth in NFL history with 63,440 passing yards, behind only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger. He is also sixth with 421 touchdown passes -- behind only Brady, Brees, Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Favre.

