Queensland's Gilbert dislocates shoulder in Origin

Queensland prop Tom Gilbert has dislocated a shoulder midway through the opening half of State of Origin I.

Gilbert hurt his right shoulder attempting a tackle in the 19th minute against NSW at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

And Queensland second rower David Fifita was assessed for a head injury during the first half -- he was sent from the field in the 32nd minute.

Fifita copped a James Tedesco shoulder to the head in a tackling clash but resumed after halftime when cleared of concussion by medicos.

The shoulder injury to 22-year-old Gilbert was followed by the Maroons being penalised for having 14 players on the field - his replacement Lindsay Collins entered before Gilbert departed.

Collins and Gilbert were both in play for about 15 seconds before the error was called to referee Ashley Klein's attention.

The Maroons could face a financial sanction for the mistake, with the NRL setting a precedent earlier this month when fining South Sydney $15,000 for playing with an extra man.

But that mistake was compounded by running out with a different starting side to their official team sheet for their round-nine win over Brisbane.

The Rabbitohs played with 14 men for roughly 20 seconds.