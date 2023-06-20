Versatile Cotter a deadly tentacle in Maroons octopus

Queensland workhorse Reuben Cotter has only played two State of Origin games but already he is a key factor in coach Billy Slater's contingency plans for any scenario.

Slater has learned plenty in his short tenure as Maroons coach.

One of those things is to be ready for any chaos that unfolds on the field of play.

He is ready for more of the same in game two of the series against NSW at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Cotter was man of the match in game one at Adelaide Oval in a 26-18 win where he moved from the middle of the park to play edge back row when Tom Gilbert dislocated his shoulder.

Reuben Cotter of the Maroons and Maroons head coach Billy Slater celebrate. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

He played the full 80 minutes, as he did on his Origin debut in game one last year in Sydney.

The North Queensland forward has been named on the bench for game two but is a strong chance to start in the second row in place of Cowboys teammate Jeremiah Nanai.

"I'm not sure, that's an option for us," Slater said.

"Jeremiah plays on that right edge, so he's in some great touch. He has obviously had some time off (with suspension), but the game he came back for (with the Cowboys) he had a lot of energy about his footy, so we have some options there.

"(Cotter) is quite versatile. I have see Reuben play a bit of dummy-half, too."

Last year in Queensland's 22-12 win in the decider at Suncorp Stadium they lost Selwyn Cobbo and Lindsay Collins to concussions early. Multiple players left the field in Adelaide.

It has been a trend in Slater's time as coach.

"Given our last four games, we need contingencies and we need those back-up plans," Slater said.

"We lost two wingers in game one. We lost two back-rowers in game one. We had Dave Fifita and Ben Hunt playing in the centres for a period of time there. I have come to learn that you need ... to think of everything."

It is no surprise that Slater said his team was scratching the surface with what they could achieve if all goes more to plan.

Players like Cotter have the base of effort, desire, commitment and attention to detail that the coach has noted throughout his squad.

"They are just getting started. They have created a great foundation to their footy," Slater said.

"You could probably throw their connection off the field in that as well but I feel like they are just getting started with the foundation of their game. Once you get that you can start growing different tentacles off that."

Cotter is one of those multi-faceted tentacles in a unique Maroons octopus that has 17 of them, not just eight.

Slater wants Queensland to be beastly and strangle the life out of the Blues.

A home crowd will make the noise and create the atmosphere, but more will be required.

"The atmosphere can't make our tackles," Slater said.

"The atmosphere can't kick-chase for us. The atmosphere can't do all those little things that help you play well. We've got to make that happen."