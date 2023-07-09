The 2023 State of Origin series wraps up in Sydney with Billy Slater's Queensland looking to claim a rare clean sweep. New South Wales have made several changes to the line-up humbled in Brisbane, with coach Brad Fittler pulling all the strings in the hope of escaping with a victory.

Will we see a clean sweep, confirming the beginning of another Maroon dynasty?

Wednesday, July 12

New South Wales Blues vs. Queensland Maroons, Accor Stadium, 8:05pm (AEST)

New South Wales: 1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To'o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Bradman Best 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cody Walker 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jake Trbojevic 9. Damien Cook 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Liam Martin 12. Keaon Koloamatangi 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Isaah Yeo 15. Jacob Saifiti 15. Cameron Murray 16. Reece Robson 17. Clinton Gutherson

Reserves: 18. Scott Drinkwater 19. Spencer Leniu

Queensland: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Corey Horsburgh

Reserves: 18. Tom Dearden 19. J'maine Hopgood

Match Officials: Referee: Ashley Klein; Sideline Officials: Dave Munro; Phil Henderson Video Referee: Grant Atkins

Corey Horsburgh during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Verdict: Will this be Brad Fittler's last stand as Blues coach? The writing is certainly on the wall and the selections made for this game give no indication of a coach looking towards the future; more of one grasping at straws. If Fittler was looking towards winning next year and beyond, would he turn to Cody Walker at five-eighth? Would it not be more pertinent to blood a player who will hopefully put a stop to Queensland next year, someone like Nicho Hynes?

Similarly would he pick Clint Gutherson on the bench if he was looking to the future? Wouldn't it be wiser to see how Scott Drinkwater performs on the big stage, with an eye to the looming retirement of James Tedesco? Some would argue that Walker and Gutherson are not even the best options to help win this one-off dead rubber game.

Bradman Best makes his debut in the centres, a player who has long been touted a future Origin player, although his form in recent times has seen his name drop off the radar a little. He will have a point to prove and at his best will be a handful for the Queensland defence. Knights fans will warn you that the gap between his best and worst is way too wide, and a poor performance here could see a line drawn through his name for future Origin selection.

Blues debutants Bradman Best (L) and Keaon Koloamatangi. Matt King/Getty Images

On the Blues bench we have a spare dummy-half, one prop, a fullback and an 80-minute lock. It is a strange combination for a game that is always won through the forwards. Fittler has been criticised for his bench rotation during the series, it will be interesting to see whether these selections make it easier or near-impossible for Fittler.

Queensland meanwhile appear very settled, and keen to turn this game into a celebration of yet another series victory. AJ Brimson comes into the fullback role for the suspended Reece Walsh and although this might mean a loss of zip in the Maroons backline, Brimson is certainly a weapon in his own right.

Coach Billy Slater has shuffled his forwards around a bit and has named Corey Horsburgh on the bench. Horsburgh's entry into the Origin arena will be a highlight of the night, his passion and willingness to put his body on the line are the ingredients that make him everything a Maroons forward should be.

The winner of this game could well be determined by how well Cody Walker can set up his outside backs and how focused on victory the Maroons really are. The Blues look too unsettled and unbalanced on the bench to challenge this Queensland line-up. A Maroons victory here and the Blues will need a total reset before next year's series.

Tip: Maroons by 10

TAB odds: Blues $2.30 (+3.5 $1.90) Maroons $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.