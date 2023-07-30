His Penrith team look like they could claim a third-straight premiership, but Ivan Cleary insists a meeting with Melbourne will be the true test of the Panthers' title credentials.

Cleary's men made light work of Cronulla on Saturday as they registered a 28-0 win to hold on to top spot on the NRL ladder.

The Panthers look in ominous touch with just five games of the regular season remaining.

Jarome Luai of the Panthers celebrates with his teammates Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Three of those are at home, with Melbourne up first at BlueBet Stadium next Friday, before Parramatta and North Queensland travel to the Panthers' fortress.

Penrith have dropped just five games all year but Cleary believes the head-to-head battle with fourth-placed Storm, who thumped Parramatta 46-16 last Friday, will be the best barometer of his side's ability.

"Playing Melbourne, ever since I've been a coach they have always been the benchmark," Cleary said.

"They are always there or thereabouts. Even last night, if there were any doubts, they definitely put them to bed quickly.

"They beat us here last year and it's always a great challenge.

"By the end of the game you will have a fair idea of how you are going."

Cleary's side could well be boosted by the return of centre Izack Tago from a lower leg injury.

Tago will likely take the place of Tyrone Peachey, who was sin-binned for a high shot on Saturday night.

Bar prop Spencer Leniu (knee) the Panthers are at full strength with halfback Nathan Cleary beginning to find his groove in just his second game back after a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring issue.

"He's probably trying too much at the moment," Cleary said.

"That happens when he's been off for a while he tries to put them all into one game.

"He and Jarome (Luai) are working really well together and we should be able to keep progressing the combination and the team over the next couple of weeks."