Storm set up Eels thrashing with first-half romp

Melbourne have maintained their incredible round one record under coach Craig Bellamy with a 56-18 rout of Parramatta to open their NRL season.

The Storm ran in eight tries in a stunning first half to extend Bellamy's record to 22 successive first round wins and ensure a forgettable start to Jason Ryles's coaching career at the Eels.

In a one-sided opening 40 minutes which ended 46-6, the Storm players barely raised a sweat despite the temperature being 33 degrees at kick-off on Sunday afternoon at AAMI Park.

It was the second-most points a team had scored in a first half in NRL history, after Newcastle's 48 against North Queensland in 2003.

The Eels had to wait until the 37th minute to get on the scoreboard, with winger Jake Tago planting the ball down after taking a Dylan Brown bomb into the in-goal.

Eliesa Katoa of the Storm celebrates a try against Parramatta. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

After some lacklustre pre-season form, with his team conceding 72 points in their two losses, Bellamy challenged his team to steel their defence, with their long-standing record on the line.

Last year's losing grand finalists barely needed to, going on all out attack with fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and winger Xavier Coates both bagging doubles.

Papenhuyzen was in some doubt heading into the match after a knee issue flared but the electric No. 1 showed he'd lost none of his speed off the mark.

His only blemish came when he ignored a wide-open Cameron Munster to bomb a certain try, leaving his five-eighth flummoxed.

As well as the off-season departure of skipper Clint Gutherson and star forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Parramatta were rocked last week in losing skipper and halfback Mitchell Moses for six weeks with a foot injury.

With just five NRL games to his name, Ronald Volkman took over the No.7 jersey but he and Dylan Brown were no match for the firing Storm halves combination of Jahrome Hughes and Munster.

Former Storm assistant coach Ryles urged his troops to put the horror first half behind them and Parramatta answered to win the second, 12 points to 10.

The Eels scored two second half tries, through centre Will Penisini and Brown, to at least end on a positive note.