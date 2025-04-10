Open Extended Reactions

Is it still way too early to launch into unbridled State of Origin speculation?

It feels like we've barely finished Australia's home summer of cricket, and surely shouldn't be diving too deep into rugby league's showpiece. And yet Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has been under more recent scrutiny than an Aussie Test cricket captain after a loss in Perth and the first five weeks of the NRL competition has definitely thrown a few late swinging yorkers down the pitch at Origin selectors. Will they dig in and ignore the temptation to cash in on a revamp, or take two strides down the wicket and cart last year's status quo into the carpark?

Here follows revised and still probably way too early Origin lineups. It's not unlike Australia's T20 sides; changing vastly from its most recent iteration, featuring shock backings and dishing out cold sackings. Cricket parlance aside these squads account for five weeks of footy from the highly erratic 2025 NRL season.

Who knows, they might just be breadcrumbs in the coming torrent of speculation. Because it's footy season now, and Origin will be here before we all know it.

NEW SOUTH WALES BLUES

Matt Bungard

Fullback: Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

The Panthers fullback returned this week following a groin injury and with two months until game one, has plenty of time to be fit and firing and has earned the benefit of the doubt. James Tedesco has been toiling away in a struggling Roosters side, but it would take a bit more than that to wrestle the No.1 jersey back again.

Wing: Brian To'o (Panthers)

Someone whose position in the team is pretty much non-negotiable, despite the shine finally coming off the Panthers after four years of dominance. To'o's yardage ability, finishing and strength are second-to-none and he's always looked at home in Origin. Unless, of course, that hamstring injury that's troubling him at the moment lingers for longer than expected.

Centre: Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs) (Previously Stephen Crichton)

Our first change and it's a big one - Mitchell was straight back into the front line for Souths, winning them the game with a superb pass and almost scoring one himself in the first half. It's clear that when he's on form, there's few better players - and if the Rabbitohs are going to stick with Jye Gray at fullback, he'll be getting more reps in the line at centre or five-eighth under his belt at club level.

Valentine Holmes of the Maroons fends off Latrell Mitchell of the Blues. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Centre: Bradman Best (Knights)

With Newcastle's slow start to the season and that connection with Kalyn Ponga not really clicking through the first few games, Best may be the odd man out if everyone is fit when it comes time to pick the team for game one. But with Zac Lomax's injury news, Best keeps his spot in a re-shuffled backline.

Wing: Stephen Crichton (Previously Zac Lomax)

In what has been a rough start to the year for Parramatta, Zac Lomax has been one of the few shining lights - making his injury news all the more brutal. But that opens up a spot in the NSW backline with some very intriguing options; you could move Crichton to the wing to accommodate either Best or Tom Trbojevic, or bring in a fresh face in either Sunia Turuva, Jack Bostock, or Jacob Kiraz. In this case I've gone with the former with Best's starring role in last year's decider too much to ignore.

Five-eighth: Jarome Luai (Tigers)

Matt Burton and Cody Walker are both sidelined with injuries, so the competition for one of the most-coveted jerseys in the team is a little less fierce than it was last month. Luai has missed a game through suspension, but will take the field for the Tigers this weekend.

Halfback: Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

Cleary returned to Penrith but failed to help shake them out of the funk that they find themselves in - and it's only going to get harder in the middle of the season when they still have quite a few rep players in and out of the side, including their halfback.

Prop: Payne Haas (Broncos)

Brisbane are absolutely flying to start the season and Haas is one of the biggest reasons why. There's no reason for him to ever not be in one of these hypothetical teams, barring injury.

Hooker: Api Koroisau (Tigers)

Wayde Egan has had a great start to the season with the Warriors, and Reece Robson's Cowboys have started to turn the corner after a brutal few weeks - but Koroisau has to be the man this year. His playmaking and game awareness at dummy half is second to none and can turn a match out of nowhere.

Apisai Koroisau of the Blues is tackled by Patrick Carrigan of the Maroons. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Prop: Terrell May (Tigers) (Previously Lindsay Smith)

May was initially in this team as an impact option off the bench, but his big-minute play for the Tigers has been incredible so far this year, and he's deservedly towards the top of the Dally M charts. With 65, 64, 65, 80, and 70 minutes played in his five games so far this year, it's clear he can handle the rigours of starting and playing bulk minutes in Origin.

Second row: Angus Crichton (Roosters)

Was pretty good for the Roosters in a beaten side against the Rabbitohs last week, and for all of his team's issues, has been pretty solid this year and another who deserves to keep his spot in spite of his club's current situation.

Second row: Liam Martin (Panthers)

Still trying his best for the Panthers, and at times looks like the only one who might be able to make something happen. Has had plenty of success at this level and continues to be a pretty much guaranteed starter.

Lock: Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

The only question with Yeo is if he plays lock, prop, or off the bench - but with Cam Murray injured for the entire season, that decision has already been made for Laurie Daley.

Isaah Yeo of the Blues charges forward. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Interchange: Connor Watson (Roosters)

You could put Egan here, but Watson's ability to cover the halves or even centre in an absolute emergency is very valuable.

Interchange: Jacob Preston (Bulldogs) (Previously Terrell May)

May starting means a spot opens up on the bench, and when you've got props like May, Haas, and Barnett, you have the luxury of opening up a spot for a player that offers you something a bit different. Either he or Olakau'atu can cover the middle in a pinch, but Preston's athleticism and attacking instincts on the edge could provide a match-winning moment at this level.

Interchange: Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles)

A strong start to the season for the Manly backrower at what continues to be NSW's deepest position.

Interchange: Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)

As much as Daniel Saifiti's early-season form for the Dolphins has been one of the few bright spots in the expansion club's 2025 struggles, Barnett has been solid enough for a Warriors team punching above its weight so far this year - and has the aggression and punch off the bench that's tailormade for Origin.

QUEENSLAND MAROONS

Joel Spreadborough

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

Remains an obvious pick for No.1, if he's up for it; given Reece Walsh's indifferent start to the year. The Knights have lost their immediate glimmer after unattractive losses to the Titans and Dogs, with this guy trying all the baton twirls he can muster in a largely one act orchestra. Put him in the Queensland spine and it's a story worth investing in. Defence is worth watching with a few easy misses creeping in; Kalyn will be more frequently and effectively targeted in maroon and white as he is in red and blue.

Wing: Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos)

The Broncos haven't been perfect despite a 4-1 launchpad into 2025; but the 22 year old has been excellent. A reminder of why he is the commodity he is, with tough kick returns, gritty carries, fleet footedness on the touchline, angry defence and security under the high ball. He needs to stay on though; Xavier Savage, Alofiana Khan-Pereira and stalwart Maroon Murray Taulagi are all looking equally ominous..

Selwyn Cobbo of the Maroons scores a try during game one of the 2023 State of Origin series. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Centre: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

The Dolphins finally shook off the 'Wayne-over' in a comprehensive beatdown of the Titans, a belated start to the season that doubled with many glimpses of a return to the rare stratosphere 'Hammer' occupies. Willing, but frustrated and error-prone in the opening month, the incumbent is still a must pick.

Centre: Val Holmes (Dragons) (Previously Dane Gagai)

The long serving Mr Holmes is back into the puzzle at the expense of a heartfelt recall thrown to Dane Gagai in the first 'Way too early' squad. Big running numbers, attacking options and suffocating edge defence with minimal misses have been the status quo for the new Dragon in the rickety start to the year. His presence in big, hostile matchups against the Storm and Rabbitohs in particular are a blueprint, or perhaps a bootprint in a few Blue jerseys come late May.

Wing: Xavier Coates (Storm)

Retains with ease on aerial acrobatics and all round grit. Coates and Cobbo could just give the Maroons their most powerful and broadly threatening wing pairing in a while. Time to lick lips (fans) and keep fit (players).

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster (storm)

What the Maroons missed in 2024 was on full display in Melbourne's Round 5 dismantling of Manly. Outpointing his likely Maroons halves partner with a blitzing running game and consistently displaying indications of being several plays ahead when conducting a set. The Storm are as ominous as ever, and this guy is a majority shareholder in the fact.

Maroons star Cameron Munster runs the ball. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Off field distractions don't quite do it justice for the maligned veteran; who manages to retain his elite focus and perform solidly in a difficult period. Sea Eagles fans are with him, Maroons fans will be too, and DCE very much remains the best guy for the gig. Here's hoping there's some calm around the chaos well before we roll into June.

Prop: Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans) (Previously Josh Papali'i)

Mo is back and the Maroons halves just felt that little bit safer. Another recall into the 'Way too early' frame after his shock omission for a Josh Papali'i comeback in the first squad. Raiders veteran Papali'i has retained most of his menace (and passion, if the NRL issued fines are anything to go by) into Round 6, but loses out to the hulking Titan on raw, effective minutes and work rate. Lindsay Collins remains sidelined and in the classic 'fitness race', for now. The big Rooster didn't make the first squad but it's certainly worth noting he's been involved in - and prevailed from - more brutal individual collisions than anyone in the game this year. An endorsement for the guy who struggled to win the middle last year. But it's Mo for now, and he's starting.

Hooker: Harry Grant (Storm)

Running the ball, confusing defenders with skill, setting up tries and topping tackle counts. Business as usual.

Prop: Pat Carrigan (Broncos)

Topped the metres and the tackles in Brisbane's win over the Tigers, and has been running at defenders like he's just caught them stealing his car, all year.

Second row: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans)

Just a few games back and cooling his feels for Round 6, care of the NRL's latest high contact crackdown. But no-one would say Tino's return hasn't coincided with some tidy displays from the Titans in wins over the Knights and Roosters. They were far less against the Dolphins in Round 5, despite the skipper's 190 run metres, three offloads and all round colossal display. Stats accumulated after his opening minute slug to former Maroons' comrade Felise Kaufusi of course.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in action for the Maroons. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Second row: Tom Gilbert (Dolphins)

Such toughness amid moments of frustration in his return to the NRL. Gilbert is a relentless, work seeking wrecking ball and only gets better in a team with its tail up.

Lock: Reuben Cotter (Cowboys)

Works his posterior off and blows up stats sheets every week. When the rest of his teammates do their jobs to a satisfactory standard - the Cowboys are in any game. The team did it without him against the Panthers last weekend, but he'll be back from sick leave and both Todd Payten and Billy Slater will be better for it.

Interchange: Ben Hunt (Broncos)

Nothing in his edge work for the Broncos has dissuaded the opinion that B. Hunt remains the clear best No.14 option for the Maroons. Moving on.

Interchange: Corey Jensen (Broncos)

A looming debut remains in place for Jensen, who has maintained the range beautifully in rotation with Carrigan and Payne Haas. Complements Fotuaika for work rate and minutes and adds to a middle forward formula that's trying to sew up the middle a bit more than last year.

Interchange: Jaydn Su'A (Dragons) (Previously Corey Horsburgh)

Elevated from 18th man and into the mix on account of his consistent presence and menace for the Dragons. A stand out in victory and defeat for Shane Flanagan, and an effective deterrent to the backrowers and centres the Blues might just throw Queensland's way. Kicks Cory Horsburgh out of the 'teams tracker' debate for now; but this positional tussle might not be over.

Interchange: Trent Loiero (Storm) (Previously Kobe Hetherington)

A post contact specialist, offloader and tidy distributor. Has been on the immediate periphery for a few years, but NOW he's getting a proper crack. Into the 17 as another special delivery from the purple-tinged rugby league production machine Melbourne; one that's been so very generous to Queensland over the years. Replaces Kobe Hetherington who has lost sight of a fairytale debut for now, and just hasn't had the impact expected as a starting Broncos edge..

18th Man: Max Plath (Dolphins)

Covers all the versatility boxes and has delivered a highlight reel of hits, willing charges and smart lines so far in 2025. Definitely on the brink of Origin and ousts Brendan Piakura for this list due to his capacity to cover the entire forward pack.