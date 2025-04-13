Tigers in seventh heaven as Knights fail to fire again

Open Extended Reactions

Adam O'Brien has admitted Newcastle's attack is in a rut after slumping to their worst start to a season with ball in hand with a 20-4 loss to Wests Tigers.

A week after being held scoreless by Canterbury, the Knights barely fired a shot against the Tigers on Sunday in front of a disappointed home crowd of 25,960.

The Tigers' win took them to seventh in the NRL standings with a 3-3 record, with coach Benji Marshall conceding they were still below their best.

After a 3-3 start, they are at least in the top eight at this stage of a season for the first time in five years.

Starford To'a of the Tigers celebrates a try with teammates. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

But there are far greater worries for Newcastle, who only avoided back-to-back scoreless games with an 80th-minute try when the Tigers failed to clean up a kick.

Undermanned as they were with six first-graders missing, there is still no excuse for how poor Newcastle's attack has become in slumping to 12th on the ladder.

The Knights have now scored just 10 points in their past 276 minutes of football, dating back to midway through their win over the Dolphins a month ago.

Their 46 points scored through their first five games is the club's poorest start to a season in attack and has them ranked 17th in the NRL in the category.

"There's a combination of things with the attack," Knights coach O'Brien said.

"There's concentration errors, which heaps pressure on you and then can create the yips for some.

"We found ourselves in a situation where I think we completed our first nine sets.

"But we didn't fire any bullets because we've been so fixated with having high completion rates, so we need to get the balance.

"We need to understand what our best attacking footy looks like, what our combinations are like ... and the confidence to do it. We've just seen a bit of a rut."

The other issue for the Knights was the pressure they put on themselves coming out of their own end at McDonald Jones Stadium.

After Sunia Turuva scored first for the Tigers when they ran it on the last, the joint-venture's next came as a direct result of Newcastle mistakes.

When Dane Gagai and Kyle McCarthy made errors in yardage on back-to-back sets, it allowed Starford To'a to stroll past Bradman Best to score from the scrum.

Adam Doueihi also crossed for a second-half try after another Newcastle error.

This time it was Jermaine McEwen who spilled the ball in his own half, before Jarome Luai pounced and put his centre over with ease.

And when Newcastle had the ball in strong attacking positions their handling was no better, leaving Knights legend and Nine commentator Andrew Johns to bemoan their lack of adventure.

For the Tigers, there were far more positive signs.

The combination of Luai and Lachlan Galvin is showing signs of progression, linking together multiple times and threatening on the edges.

Terrell May and Fonua Pole were again marathon men in the middle with 156 and 178 metres respectively.

Fullback Jahream Bula also scored the best try of the match, catching Kalyn Ponga out of position, grubbering early and chasing through to score for 16-0 at halftime.

The only concern for the Tigers was another hamstring injury picked up by winger Jeral Skelton in the second half.

"That game in the context of our season was really important, to go 3-3 after back-to-back losses," Tigers coach Marshall said.

"There are things that need to be better, but we'll take the two points and go home."