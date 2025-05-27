Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season rolls on through the start of the Origin period, with three teams taking a bye this week and several games subject to players backing up from Game I. Tipping doesn't get any easier.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 30

Jubilee Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jack de Belin 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Toby Couchman 16. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 17. Blake Lawrie Reserves: 18. Emre Guler 19. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Nathan Lawson 22. Hame Sele

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Kyle McCarthy 5. Fletcher Hunt 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Tyson Gamble 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Brodie Jones 17. Thomas Cant Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Jermaine McEwen 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Connor Votano 22. Elijah Leaumoana

Prediction: The Dragons enjoyed the bye last week, while the Knights beat up on the Panthers' reserves in Bathurst. Before that the Knights were in putrid form and really should not trouble the Dragons this week at Kogarah.

Tip: Dragons by 10

PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85) Knights $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)

Saturday, May 31

Cbus Super Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Kieran Foran 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Klese Haas 17. Jacob Alick-Wiencke Reserves: 18. Arama Hau 19. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 20. Josh Patston 21. Tom Weaver 22. Sean Mullany 23. Allan Fitzgibbon

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sualauvi Faalogo 3. Grant Anderson 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Bronson Garlick Reserves: 18. Joe Chan 19. Jack Howarth 20. Keagan Russell-Smith 21. Kane Bradley 22. Lazarus Vaalepu 23. Marion Seve 24. Ativalu Lisati

Prediction: Both teams enjoyed the week off last week, and both have some players on the bounce from State of Origin 1. The Titans are an unpredictable lot, but against the Storm they really shouldn't have much of a chance here.

Tip: Storm by 18

PointsBet odds: Titans $3.50 (+11.5 $1.90) Storm $1.30 (-11.5 $1.90)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Sam McIntyre 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Kai O'Donnell 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Jake Clifford 19. Thomas Duffy 20. Karl Lawton 21. Thomas Mikaele 22. Braidon Burns 23. Kaiden Lahrs 24. Jamal Shibasaki

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Charlie Staines 6. Heath Mason 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Royce Hunt 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Brent Naden 15. Jack Bird 16. Sione Fainu 17. Tony Sukkar Reserves: 18. Tristan Hope 19. Luke Laulilii 20. Charlie Murray 21. Kit Laulilii 22. Tallyn Da Silva

Prediction: The Cowboys enjoyed the bye last weekend after a disappointing loss the week before. They are one of those teams that is very hard to read a form line on. The Tigers will be happy to have Lachlan Galvin in their rear-view mirrors as they set course for a Top 8 finish.

Tip: Tigers by 6

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90) Tigers $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90)