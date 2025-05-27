The NRL season rolls on through the start of the Origin period, with three teams taking a bye this week and several games subject to players backing up from Game I. Tipping doesn't get any easier.
Friday, May 30
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Newcastle Knights
Jubilee Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jack de Belin 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Toby Couchman 16. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 17. Blake Lawrie Reserves: 18. Emre Guler 19. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Nathan Lawson 22. Hame Sele
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Kyle McCarthy 5. Fletcher Hunt 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Tyson Gamble 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Brodie Jones 17. Thomas Cant Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Jermaine McEwen 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Connor Votano 22. Elijah Leaumoana
Prediction: The Dragons enjoyed the bye last week, while the Knights beat up on the Panthers' reserves in Bathurst. Before that the Knights were in putrid form and really should not trouble the Dragons this week at Kogarah.
Tip: Dragons by 10
PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85) Knights $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)
Saturday, May 31
Gold Coast Titans vs. Melbourne Storm
Cbus Super Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Kieran Foran 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Klese Haas 17. Jacob Alick-Wiencke Reserves: 18. Arama Hau 19. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 20. Josh Patston 21. Tom Weaver 22. Sean Mullany 23. Allan Fitzgibbon
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sualauvi Faalogo 3. Grant Anderson 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Bronson Garlick Reserves: 18. Joe Chan 19. Jack Howarth 20. Keagan Russell-Smith 21. Kane Bradley 22. Lazarus Vaalepu 23. Marion Seve 24. Ativalu Lisati
Prediction: Both teams enjoyed the week off last week, and both have some players on the bounce from State of Origin 1. The Titans are an unpredictable lot, but against the Storm they really shouldn't have much of a chance here.
Tip: Storm by 18
PointsBet odds: Titans $3.50 (+11.5 $1.90) Storm $1.30 (-11.5 $1.90)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Wests Tigers
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Sam McIntyre 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Kai O'Donnell 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Jake Clifford 19. Thomas Duffy 20. Karl Lawton 21. Thomas Mikaele 22. Braidon Burns 23. Kaiden Lahrs 24. Jamal Shibasaki
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Charlie Staines 6. Heath Mason 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Royce Hunt 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Brent Naden 15. Jack Bird 16. Sione Fainu 17. Tony Sukkar Reserves: 18. Tristan Hope 19. Luke Laulilii 20. Charlie Murray 21. Kit Laulilii 22. Tallyn Da Silva
Prediction: The Cowboys enjoyed the bye last weekend after a disappointing loss the week before. They are one of those teams that is very hard to read a form line on. The Tigers will be happy to have Lachlan Galvin in their rear-view mirrors as they set course for a Top 8 finish.
Tip: Tigers by 6
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90) Tigers $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90)
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Brisbane Broncos
4 Pines Park, 7:35pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Ethan Bullemor 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell 16. Nathan Brown 17. Matthew Lodge Reserves: 18. Clayton Faulalo 19. Jakob Arthur 20. Michael Chee Kam 21. Toafofoa Sipley 22. Caleb Navale
Broncos: 1. Jesse Arthars 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Brendan Piakura 17. Benjamin Te Kura Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Josiah Karapani 20. Blake Mozer 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Fletcher Baker 23. Va'a Semu
Prediction: The Sea Eagles were very disappointing last week in losing to the Eels. The Broncos enjoyed the week off and must have spent the time reviewing their season's ups and down. This is a tough one to pick, with neither team very reliable. I think that the Broncos should win this against their old coach.
Tip: Broncos by 6
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90)
Sunday, June 1
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. New Zealand Warriors
Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jye Gray 15. Sean Keppie 16. Davvy Moale 17. Tevita Tatola Reserves: 18. Liam Le Blanc 19. Fletcher Myers 20. Shaquai Mitchell 21. Lewis Dodd 22. Jacob Host
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Leka Halasima 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Jackson Ford Reserves: 18. Jacob Laban 20. Samuel Healey 21. Tanah Boyd 22. Tanner Stowers-Smith 23. Taine Tuaupiki
Prediction: The Rabbitohs enjoyed last week off while the Warriors, untouched by Origin, lost a tightly fought contest against the Raiders in New Zealand. This is a game where the Warriors must keep their guard up as the Rabbitohs have proven that they can beat anyone on their day.
Tip: Warriors by 10
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $2.10 (+1.5 $1.95) Warriors $1.73 (-1.5 $1.85)
Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels
CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Luke Sommerton 15. Matt Eisenhuth 16. Luron Patea 17. Harrison Hassett Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider 19. Riley Wake 20. Preston Riki 21. Daine Laurie 22. Jack Cole 23. Paul Alamoti 24. Austin Dias
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Sean Russell 4. Jordan Samrani 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Joash Papali'i Reserves: 18. Matt Doorey 19. Joey Lussick 20. Toni Mataele 21. Dean Hawkins 22. Samuel Loizou
Prediction: The heavily depleted Panthers lost to the Knights last week in Bathurst. They have five players potentially backing up from State of Origin for this one. The Eels had an impressive win over the Sea Eagles last week as they continue to show signs of improvement.
Tip: Eels by 4
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.62 (-3.5 $1.80) Eels $2.30 (+3.5 $2)
Sydney Roosters vs. Canberra Raiders
Allianz Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Connor Watson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Egan Butcher Reserves: 18. Dominic Young 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Makahesi Makatoa 22. Xavier Va'a 23. Ethan King 24. Chad Townsend
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Owen Pattie 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Danny Levi 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Trey Mooney 20. Jed Stuart 21. Pasami Saulo 22. Ethan Sanders
Prediction: The Roosters surprised many with a big upset victory over the Sharks last week, while the Raiders were very impressive in downing the Warriors in New Zealand. This should be a great contest, with the Raiders looking to continue their charge at the minor premiership.
Tip: Raiders by 9
PointsBet odds: Roosters $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Raiders $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)
BYE: Bulldogs
Dolphins
Sharks
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.