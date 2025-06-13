Mate against mate, state against state, here we go again!

State of Origin: All-time records, statistics

Ponga has managed to hold onto his Maroons jersey despite a lacklustre season with the Knights and with minimal input in Game I. Everyone knows that a Ponga blinder is potentially around the corner and Queensland are going to need him at his best to level the series.

ORIGIN STARTS: 9

Coates is one of the first backs selected for Queensland as his finishing ability is unmatched in the league. Coates scored the only try for the Maroons in the series opener and will be hoping to cross the chalk several more times in Perth.

ORIGIN STARTS: 11

Twenty-year-old Toia could hold his head high after his debut in Brisbane. He managed to keep Latrell Mitchell relatively quiet, apart from one brilliant catch and pass for a Blues try. He also looks likely to cause issues whenever in possession.

ORIGIN STARTS: 1

Centre: Valentine Holmes

Veteran Holmes finds himself in the more familiar role of centre for Game II. The move will allow Holmes to showcase his creativity in attack, but he will have to overcome the defence of Stephen Crichton. The move will keep him fresher by avoiding kick returns.

ORIGIN STARTS: 20

Winger: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

The Hammer had a pretty quiet Origin opener, well contained by one of the best defensive centres in the game. Billy Slater has moved him to the wing for Game II to give him more space and to take advantage of his broken field kick returning skills.

ORIGIN STARTS: 8

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Munster tried his best to spark the Queensland attack in Game I and has been handed the captaincy in the wake of Daly Cherry-Evans being dropped. It will be interesting to see whether the honour will lift Munster, as he will need to be at his destructive best in Perth.

ORIGIN STARTS: 19

Halfback: Tom Dearden

Dearden finds himself promoted to halfback, replacing Daly Cherry-Evans in the hot seat. Off the bench in Game I, he certainly added some spark to the struggling Maroons attack. He'll have to do it for the full 80 minutes in Perth.

ORIGIN STARTS: 5

Prop: Moeaki Fotuaika

Fotuaika made some crucial tackles in Game I, but his work rate with the ball was a little underwhelming, as the Maroons forwards were outmuscled by the Blues pack. He'll need to head back to the coalface and produce the barnstorming runs he is known for.

ORIGIN STARTS: 10

Hooker: Harry Grant

Harry Grant was relatively quiet in Game I when you consider how dominant he can be from the dummy-half position. He was just one game back from injury when he ran out in Brisbane and will appreciate a couple more weeks of hard work under his belt.

ORIGIN STARTS: 12

Prop: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Fa'asuamaleaui is Queensland's forward leader, but he made the mistake early in Game I of trying too hard to be the enforcer, giving the Blues a couple of relieving penalties. He needs to control his discipline and work on his offload game for Perth.

ORIGIN STARTS: 12

Second-row: Reuben Cotter

The heart and soul of the Queensland pack, Cotter put in another lion-hearted performance in Game I. His defensive efforts stifled the Blues attack at times and prevented an uglier result. Will need to be more effective with the ball in Perth.

ORIGIN STARTS: 8

Second-row: Kurt Capewell

Veteran forward Capewell has been brought into the side to stiffen up the pack for Game II. He has been one of the key reasons for the incredible season the Warriors have been enjoying. Great in defence, he is also capable of scoring and creating tries.

ORIGIN STARTS: 11

Lock: Trent Loiero

Storm lock Loiero has been handed his first starting jersey after coming of the bench in his debut. One of the Storm's best, he was solid when given his chance in Game I and will look to contribute from the opening kick-off in Game II.

ORIGIN STARTS: 1

Interchange: Kurt Mann

Mann has been one of the stars of the Bulldogs rise to the top of the ladder this season. Tough, wiry and very versatile, Mann can play just about anywhere on the field. He is capable of ringing alarm bells in the opposition defence.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT

Interchange: Lindsay Collins

Veteran prop Collins certainly wasn't the worst of the Maroons forwards when he had his chances from the bench in Game I. Needs to provide that secondary punch up the middle when he does come on in Perth, as well as missing nothing in defence.

ORIGIN STARTS: 13

Interchange: Jeremiah Nanai

Nanai has been shifted to the bench, making way for Kurt Capewell, in the hope that his fresh legs and attacking spark will be better utilised. Not entirely effective with the ball in Game I, he also missed several crucial tackles.

ORIGIN STARTS: 8

Interchange: Patrick Carrigan

Carrigan led the way for the Maroons forwards in Game I, topping the tackle count and proving dangerous with the ball in hand. Not sure why he has been moved to the bench, but he will need to set the example once again in Perth and hope that the rest follow.

ORIGIN STARTS: 10

Reserve: Ezra Mam

Mam has returned from a lengthy suspension and is finding his feet with the Broncos. At his best he is elusive, deceptively quick and able to sniff out an opportunity all over the park. Should the Maroons need their 18th man, he won't let them down.

ORIGIN STARTS: DEBUT