State of Origin: New South Wales Blues Team for Game II

The reigning State of Origin champion Blues were too good for the Maroons in Game 1. Apart from a couple of injury replacements they retain the same squad heading into Game II to be played at Optus Stadium, Perth on Wednesday June 18 from 8:05pm.

Mate against mate, state against state, here we go again!

State of Origin: All-time records, statistics

NEW SOUTH WALES BLUES

Fullback: Dylan Edwards

Edwards was very busy in Game 1 and was rewarded with the match-sealing try. With each week back from injury he is heading closer to being at his very best. He should be primed for this one, running off both Cleary and Luai.

ORIGIN STARTS: 3

Winger: Brian To'o

To'o rarely drops below the standard expected from him and Game I was no exception. Despite being sent to the sin bin for a controversial mid-air tackle, To'o ran 21 times for 200 mostly tough metres.

ORIGIN STARTS: 13

Centre: Stephen Crichton

Crichton was so good in Game I that Queensland have rearranged their backline in an attempt to overcome his influence on both sides of the ball. Valentine Holmes comes off the wing to stand opposite Crichton who gave The Hammer nightmares in Game I.

ORIGIN STARTS: 10

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Mitchell had his moments during Game I, but would hardly call it one of his most dominating performances. He set up Brian To'o's try with brilliantly quick hands, and was solid in defence. He should be even more dangerous heading into Game II.

ORIGIN STARTS: 9

Winger: Zac Lomax

Lomax is made for State of Origin and is an absolute weapon under the high ball. With Cleary's pin-point accurate kicking game, Lomax is a try-scoring threat whenever the Blues are on the attack. He scored two tries in Game I and ran for 177 metres.

ORIGIN STARTS: 4

Five-eighth: Jarome Luai

Luai steps into the side for injured Mitchell Moses and re-ignites his premiership winning partnership with Nathan Cleary. Luai has been having a tough time of it at the Tigers, but continues to be their best player. It will be interesting to see how he goes back at this level.

ORIGIN STARTS: 10

Halfback: Nathan Cleary

Cleary controlled the Blues well in Game I, his kicking and passing games on song as he worked well with Mitchell Moses and his outside backs. He is reunited with Jarome Luai for this game, which should be interesting and dangerous for the Maroons.

ORIGIN STARTS: 15

Prop: Max King

King was very impressive off the bench in Game I and has been rewarded with the starting position vacated by an injured Mitchell Barnett. It's a big step up, but King looks capable of handling it with his determined running and solid defence.

ORIGIN STARTS: 1

Hooker: Reece Robson

Robson put in another tradesman-like performance in Game I. His service from dummy-half was solid, without anything spectacular, but his defence was unwavering in shoring up the middle of the ruck for the Blues.

ORIGIN STARTS: 5

Prop: Payne Haas

Haas put in a man-of-the -match performance in Game I. His relentless running up the middle had the Maroons on the back foot all night. He is clearly the premier prop in the game and will again be key to the Blues chances in Perth.

ORIGIN STARTS: 14

Second-row: Liam Martin

Martin seldom lets his teammates down and he was his usual busy self in Game I. There is something about his tenacity and ferocity that really gets under the skin of the Maroons, often stretching their discipline to breaking point.

ORIGIN STARTS: 13

Second-row: Angus Crichton

Roosters second-rower Crichton was good with the ball and in defence in Game I. He always seems to be capable of creating opportunities, both at club and representative level. Another player who was clearly made for Origin.

ORIGIN STARTS: 15

Lock: Isaah Yeo

Yeo largely put away his passing game in Game I, taking on a more traditional lock role, running hard and often, to get the Blues on the front foot. He was one of the Blues' best on the night and will be looking to lead by example again in Game II.

ORIGIN STARTS: 15

Interchange: Connor Watson

Watson's job is to provide spark around the ruck when the Queensland forwards are at their most vulnerable. He didn't see much playing time in Game I, but did manage to set up the match-sealing Edwards try. Would be nice to see more of him in Perth.

ORIGIN STARTS: 3

Interchange: Spencer Leniu

Leniu came onto the field and instantly had the Queensland crowd baying for his blood. He lined up to take the first hit-up from a kick-off and when the Maroons kicked it to the other side of the field, he remonstrated his disappointment. A real entertainer.

ORIGIN STARTS: 4

Interchange: Hudson Young

Young was thrown on and instantly influenced the game, with his intensity and difficult to stop running game. He wasn't able to score a try in Game I, something that he does for fun at the Raiders, and will look to atone with anytime try scorer punters in Game II.

ORIGIN STARTS: 4

Interchange: Stefano Utoikamanu

Utoikamanu looks like a completely different player after his move to the Storm this season. Trimmed down and playing a precise role, in the Storm way, he is still full of running, an absolute handful to tackle, but now a whole lot quicker and agile as well.

ORIGIN STARTS: 1

Reserve: Matt Burton

Burton was skipped for the promotion to five-eighth when Moses was injured, despite playing some of his best football lately in that very position. Burton provides 18th man coverage across a number of positions if he is required.

ORIGIN STARTS: 2