All aboard Penrith revival after gripping win over Dogs

Penrith's NRL revival is well and truly on after securing an 8-6 defeat of Canterbury for a fourth straight win.

In one of the best games of the season so far, Nathan Cleary produced the defining moment when he charged down a Matt Burton kick and scored in the second half.

It was Penrith's only try after they trailed 6-2 at halftime, but proved enough to overcome a Bulldogs side that had only been beaten twice previously this year.

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers celebrates after scoring a try. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Cleary did not kick goals, due to a groin issue, but got through the game unscathed, although there was a fresh concern for NSW winger BrianTo'o.

Already battling his own hamstring issues this year, To'o required his left knee to be strapped in the first half at CommBank Stadium.

That was about the only issue for the four-time defending premiers, who were last on the ladder a month ago but could now finish this weekend as high as sixth.