The 2025 NRL season has reached the finals. Eight teams remain to battle it out for the premiership in what appears to be a wide-open race. The Storm remain favourites, but have some serious injury issues, while teams like the Sharks, Broncos and Roosters appear to have hit red-hot form at just the right time.

Friday, September 12

AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Grant Anderson 4. Joe Chan 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Ativalu Lisati 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Bronson Garlick Reserves: 18. Kane Bradley 19. Marion Seve 20. Jack Howarth 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jethro Rinakama 3. Enari Tuala 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Blake Wilson 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Josh Curran 17. Reed Mahoney Reserves: 19. Jake Turpin 20. Kurtis Morrin 21. Toby Sexton 22. Harry Hayes 23. Jacob Kiraz

Prediction: The Storm have suffered some key injuries of late and limp into the finals understrength, but welcoming the return of Harry Grant from suspension. They will have a large home crowd behind them and face a Bulldogs team which has been out of sorts of late. The Bulldogs have some injury concerns of their own and whilst everyone is expecting them to bow out of the finals in straight sets, they have a knack of beating the Storm in big finals. Coach Cameron Ciraldo will have to produce something very special, because over the past few weeks the Bulldogs have looked like a team unworthy of a finals berth.

Tip: Storm by 8

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85) Bulldogs $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)

Jacob Kiraz of the Bulldogs. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Saturday, September 13

Go Media Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith Reserves: 18. Taine Tuaupiki 20. Samuel Healey 21. Kalani Going 22. Bunty Afoa 23. Edward Kosi

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Isaiah Papali'i 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Thomas Jenkins 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Daine Laurie 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Trent Toelau

Prediction: The Warriors have been sadly out of form in recent weeks and have dropped from the Top 4 into an elimination final against the Panthers. They will have the whole of Auckland cheering them on at a packed home stadium, but they really have to find some spark if they are to beat the reigning four-straight champions. Penrith are heavily favoured to win this clash, but it must be said the Warriors' form and their formidable reputation are mostly responsible for that. The Panthers themselves have not exactly been setting the world alight leading into the finals, even their comfortable victory over the Dragons last week seemed a bit laboured. Still, it is very hard to tip the Warriors in this one.

Tip: Panthers by 12

PointsBet odds: Warriors $3.50 (+9.5 $1.95) Panthers $1.30 (-9.5 $1.85)

Sharks Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Oregon Kaufusi 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves:18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Briton Nikora 22. Hohepa Puru

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Victor Radley 13. Naufahu Whyte Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Egan Butcher 16. Blake Steep 17. Siua Wong Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Salesi Foketi 20. Sandon Smith 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Makahesi Makatoa

Prediction: The Sharks smashed the Bulldogs last week and were greeted with some great news when halfback Nicho Hynes had his dangerous contact charge downgraded making him available for this clash. They have been on a hot run of victories stretching all the way back to Round 17 and will have a packed home stadium behind them for this clash. The Roosters have struck a very rich vein of form themselves lately, with James Tedesco at his very best. This promises to be the most exciting clash of the whole weekend, with both teams playing expansive, entertaining football and neither really deserving to have their seasons ended. This game could go to golden point or either team could win by 30, they are both unpredictably good.

Tip: Roosters by 10

PointsBet odds: Sharks $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)

Josh Papali'i has overcome a leg injury to be named for the Raiders this weekend. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sunday, September 14

GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Matt Nicholson 19. Danny Levi 20. Ethan Sanders 21. Noah Martin 22. Trey Mooney

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Billy Walters 7. Ben Hunt 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Ben Talty 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Fletcher Baker 20. Delouise Hoeter 21. Jack Gosiewski 22. Jock Madden

Prediction: Wait up, did I say the Sharks vs. Roosters game looks like being the best of the weekend? The Raiders and Broncos could well have me holding their beers on Sunday afternoon. These two sides know how to score tries from anywhere and both have been in scintillating form in the run home, if you ignore the Raiders reserve graders losing to the Dolphins last week. If the conditions hold up this should be a cracking game, with the Raiders keen to put the Broncos in their place. The Broncos with their 2023 grand final loss to the Panthers still reasonably fresh in their memories, will be keen to get back to the big dance and go one better. Sit back and enjoy this game, with the home ground advantage possibly helping the Raiders home.

Tip: Raiders by 4

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90) Broncos $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90)

