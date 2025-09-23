Open Extended Reactions

We have reached the most agonising weekend of the NRL season, where two teams will come within one victory of playing in a grand final. Four teams remain, only two will be celebrating at the end of the weekend, the other two wondering what could have been.

We have two games that are guaranteed to be classics, with the high-flying Sharks taking on the Storm in Melbourne on Friday night, before the Broncos host the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Will the rested teams have an advantage over the hardened Panthers and Sharks, who have battled their way through from the bottom half of the Top 8? We'll know the answers when the final sirens blow.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, September 26

AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Ativalu Lisati 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Shawn Blore 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Bronson Garlick 19. Grant Anderson 20. Joe Chan 21. Jonah Pezet 22. Sualauvi Faalogo

- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Briton Nikora 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Tuku Hau Tapuha 22. Hohepa Puru

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Storm have enjoyed a week off after beating the Bulldogs in a tough encounter. The Sharks continued to impress everyone, backing up their victory over the Roosters with another convincing performance against the Raiders. The Sharks go into this one full of confidence having dismissed talk of them being perennial finals strugglers. They are happily playing their fast running, hard hitting style of football with Nicho Hynes, Braydon Trindall and Blayke Brailey orchestrating all the action to perfection.

The Storm meanwhile have been less than their best, with key players including Jahrome Hughes missing from the line-up, but they continue to somehow get the job done. Harry Grant and Cameron Munster are such big game specialists, that they lift the rest of the team onto their shoulders to ensure victory. Everyone else in the team does their job with minimum fuss and with their complete, unfettered domination of the ruck, the Storm almost always come out on top. You could do worse here than sticking to the golden rule of never tipping against the Storm.

Tip: Storm by 8

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.42 (-7.5 $1.85) Sharks $2.85 (+7.5 $1.95)

Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt and Reece Walsh of the Broncos. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sunday, September 28

Suncorp Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Tyson Smoothy Bench: 14. Ezra Mam 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Xavier Willison 17. Ben Talty Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Jack Gosiewski 20. Selwyn Cobbo 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Jock Madden

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Isaiah Papali'i 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Daine Laurie 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Thomas Jenkins 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Luke Sommerton

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Broncos enjoyed a much-needed rest last week after a 95 minute marathon victory over the Raiders the week before. They welcome back halfback Adam Reynolds for this massive clash, a replay of the 2023 grand final against the Panthers. That bitter night, where they virtually had the trophy snatched from their grasp by Nathan Cleary, will still be burning deep in their psyche. Reece Walsh was at his scintillating best against the Raiders and he will be needed again if the Broncos are going to crack the Panthers defence, repeatedly.

The Panthers were completely dominant against the Bulldogs in the first half last week. On the back of a 100% completion rate they tackled the Bulldogs into the ground and went to halftime leading 36-8, scoring six sharp tries. They eased off after the break giving the Bulldogs crowd something to cheer about, but they never lost of control of the result. If they put together 80 minutes of football as good as their first 40 minutes, there is no team in the NRL that will beat them. The Broncos will have to be at their very best and find ways to disrupt the Penrith machine. Otherwise, the Panthers will be on their way to playing in their sixth straight decider.

Tip: Panthers by 6

PointsBet odds: Broncos $2.15 (+2.5 $1.85) Panthers $1.70 (-2.5 $1.95)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.