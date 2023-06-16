This week we take a look at the Blues' chances of victory without Latrell Mitchell, the media circus that has coach Brad Fittler bemused, and the decision to choose Mitchell Moses as Nathan Cleary's replacement.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

The Blues can't win without Latrell Mitchell

NOT REAL: The withdrawal of Latrell Mitchell from the Blues team for Game 2 certainly removes an X-factor from the line-up, but his recovery from a calf injury was always going to make the exact value of that X-factor an unknown quantity. At his best he is a destructive ball runner, with the ability make breaks, create space for teammates, and finish off the work of others. With a dodgy calf and having no recent game time under his belt, Mitchell was always going to be an enormous gamble at Origin level against the ruthless and unrelenting Maroons.

Instead of placing all of their hopes for extending the series on some possible Mitchell magic, the Blues can focus on getting all the little things right that they let slip in Game 1. Their discipline, communication in defence, intensity with and without the ball, and the width of their attack. To turn things around they really need their forwards to dominate their Queensland counterparts.

The Blues will have Damien Cook and Reece Robson to share dummy-half duties, with both being masters of quick ball service mixed with opportunistic darts against a retreating defensive line. They'll have Mitchell Moses to kick them out of trouble and to feed the outside backs. They have two incredible players in the centres, with Stephen Crichton taking Mitchell's place and Tom Trbojevic a couple of weeks fitter and sharper.

A fully fit Mitchell is an asset to any team. Everyone involved did the right thing by Mitchell and the Blues to withdraw him from the side with his ongoing injury. The Blues can win this without him, and send the series to a Sydney decider. But, they'll have to play a whole lot better than they did in Adelaide.

Blues coach Brad Fittler talks to Latrell Mitchell during a New South Wales State of Origin training session. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

State of Origin media attention is like a circus

REAL: New South Wales coach Brad Fittler was a little confused and annoyed at all the attention his selections for State of Origin II were attracting from the media, who were gathered to interview him about his selections at the start of the week.

"The banter around who was going to play, I couldn't quite work it out," the NSW coach said.

"... I find it interesting sometimes the chat around different players and choices. It's become a circus.

"It's just a circus around selections these days. It's hilarious."

Of course it's a circus, that's exactly what State of Origin is; a three-game entertainment spectacular with fans hanging on every move, every play, every hit, tackle, pass, try, point scored -- the lot. People are fully invested in the battle for rugby league supremacy between these two proud states. When their team loses, they need to know not only why, but exactly what is going to be done about it. The fans can't ask the questions themselves, so they rely on the media to delve into every angle.

There is a lot of talk every year about which set of players are the most passionate about representing their state, with Queensland's run of success often accredited to a greater passion for Origin. But, what is often overlooked is the passion of both sets of fans. The fans are the most passionate participants in State of Origin, every single year. Make no mistake, it wasn't Arthur Beetson's wild swing at Mick Cronin that ensured the success of the State of Origin concept, it was the unbridled passion of the fans.

If Brad Fittler isn't happy with the circus, he might need to step aside and allow another performer to take his place in centre ring.

Blues coach Brad Fittler annoyed at all the media questions about his selections. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Moses deserved the Blues job after Bulldogs demolition

NOT REAL: Mitchell Moses played exceptionally well against the Bulldogs on Sunday, with coach Brad Fittler hinting that the performance was just what he was looking for in finding a replacement for injured Blues halfback Nathan Cleary.

"It makes you a lot more comfortable when you watch him yesterday go and control the game and play a big part in why they won," Fittler said.

Many feel that Nicho Hynes was hard done by. He has arguably been the best halfback in the NRL for two years and deserved an opportunity to prove himself at Origin level, starting in his preferred position, rather than being judged on a 12-minute contribution off the bench. Hynes had an ordinary game on the weekend, as the Sharks were thumped by the Storm. Therein lies a very important point, Moses played the Bulldogs, Hynes the Storm.

The Bulldogs made Moses look like the next Rugby League Immortal. Their defence at times was laughable, and Moses took full advantage. Everyone, including Brad Fittler should tune in on Sunday when Hynes has his opportunity against the same inept Bulldogs side.