Grand Final week is here and the top two teams have made it through to the big dance. Can the Panthers complete their hattrick of titles, or can the Broncos break their premiership drought?

If anyone can stop the Panthers it is these Broncos. The question is, can anyone really stop them?

Good luck with your tips.

Sunday, October 1

Penrith Panthers vs. Brisbane Broncos, Accor Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Tyrone Peachey 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Zac Hosking 21. Luke Sommerton 22. Thomas Jenkins

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Brendan Piakura 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia Reserves: 18. Corey Oates 19. Martin Taupau 20. Corey Jensen 21. Jock Madden 22. Tristan Sailor

Officials: Referee: Adam Gee, Touchies: Chris Sutton, David Munro, Video Referee: Ashley Klein

Verdict: It is the finale that the 2023 NRL season thoroughly deserves, with the two best teams battling it out for premiership glory. The Panthers were clinical last week in dismantling the Storm, while the Broncos leaked a few points before powering their way through through the Warriors. The question is; are the Brisbane Broncos, even at their very best, capable of cracking the Penrith Panthers?

Penrith will start the game as they always do, brutal in defence and with the ball in hand. Their forward pack is nothing short of disturbing. But they face a Broncos pack led by Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan, which isn't far behind them. Both packs are capable of destructive running and soul crushing defence. We all know that the winner of this intense encounter will go a long way towards deciding the premiership.

The halves Nathan Cleary and Adam Reynolds will be waiting to pounce on any back-pedalling defensive line, looking to unleash the withering pace they have at their disposal. Fullbacks Dylan Edwards and Reece Walsh carving up on the edges, centres ready to cut through and put some of the best finishing wingers in the league over out wide. Shut down the halfbacks and you have two of the craftiest five-eighths in the game to contend with.

Brian To'o of the Panthers charges into the Broncos defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

There are one-on-one contests right across the paddock worthy of your every attention. This really will be a game that comes down to a bit of luck here or there or an unfortunate error that some player will have to live with for the rest of his life. It really is a toss of the coin decider on paper, lets hope that it plays out as one of the all time classics.

Tip: Panthers by 8

TAB odds: Panthers $1.62 (-3.5 $1.85) Broncos $2.30 (+3.5 $1.95)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.