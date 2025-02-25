Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season is set to once again be challenging for tippers. There has been some key player movements during the offseason as clubs look to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels, AAMI Stadium, Sunday March 9, 4:05pm (AEDT)

The Eels will be keen to start their season well under new coach Jason Ryles. Ryles spent some years on the Storm coaching staff, so he may bring some useful insight to this clash. He will certainly be well aware of the fact that the Storm have never lost a first round game under coach Craig Bellamy. The Storm fell to the Panthers in last year's grand final and are early favourites to go one better this season. In recent years teams beaten by the Panthers in the big one have had disappointing runs in the following season. The Storm are too professional to allow that to happen and they will be fired up for a big win at home to start their season.

Round 1 sure thing: Storm

Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm in action against the Eels. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Canberra Raiders vs. New Zealand Warriors, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 11:00am (AEDT)

The new season starts in Las Vegas with this intriguing clash between the Raiders and the Warriors. On paper this should be an easy game to pick, with the Warriors looking stronger across the park. The addition of former Panther James Fisher-Harris promises to harden the side up, not only during the heavy stuff in the trenches, but throughout the whole team's attitude.

The Raiders have hit Los Vegas running, with two players having a dust-up over a room allocation. This could be a painful season for the Green Machine, but they just might be able to spring an upset in this first clash in unfamiliar surrounds. The biggest lesson learnt during last season's tipping was that the Warriors are not a team you can trust to win the games they should win. In this toss of a coin game, I think they should win, but will they?

Toss of the coin game winner: Warriors

The roughie

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. North Queensland Cowboys, 4 Pines Park, Saturday March 8, 7:30pm (AEDT)

The full-strength Cowboys looked very sharp in their last pre-season hit out against a strong Melbourne Storm line-up. The Cowboys surprised many last season with their fifth placed finish, despite struggling all year in defence. This preseason they have looked to tighten things up, while continuing their attacking flair across the park.

The Sea Eagles lost their final preseason game to the Panthers, after a better performance against the Rabbitohs the week before. Manly are at home for this one and will deservedly start as favourites, but it might not be as easy as the Brookvale crowd might hope. If the Cowboys can find some holes out wide in attack, while stifling the Sea Eagles with a much-improved defensive effort, we could see an upset here.

Round 1 roughie: Cowboys

