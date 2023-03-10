This week we take a look at what should happen to anyone who takes their racism to the footy, the merits of the bunker doctor, the value of Kieran Foran and the Dolphins' Top 8 chances.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Racists should be banned for life

REAL: As a supporter of a rival club you have every right to hate the damage Latrell Mitchell can inflict upon your team, if indeed you feel so passionately that you are blind to the entertainment value of his unique talents. Latrell has the ability to upset opposition fans; he is brash, extremely confident and more than capable of single-handedly winning games. Put simply, he is that good, and he knows it.

Latrell Mitchell cuts his way through the Penrith defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It might be slightly irrational, but even if you don't know Latrell personally, you have every right to form your own opinion of him as a man, on or off the field. There is nothing wrong with you not liking someone, you're probably not really his cup of tea either.

But, let us be perfectly clear here. Anyone who expects to exist as a functioning part of a decent and respectful society, cannot hate Latrell, or anyone else, based on their genetic heritage. Racism is hating an entire group of people based solely on their belonging to a particular race. It is completely unacceptable, and it beggars belief that the message still hasn't sunk into the heads of sections of the population, as we stand here in 2023.

The perpetrator of this latest racist slur is reportedly a teenager. When you have been raised to believe that such behaviour is normal, it is time for you to face some harsh life lessons. He and any family members in attendance with him need to face a life ban from the NRL. He needs to undertake some serious counselling, maybe even meet Latrell, to hear first hand why it is so unacceptable. This person needs to be educated and hopefully this example will educate others, although sadly, I don't hold out much hope of getting to them all.

Independent Bunker doctor is a good thing

REAL: There has been much said about the new system of having an independent doctor holed up in the NRL bunker making calls on potential concussions happening thousands of kilometres away. Players these days are acutely aware of the potential long-term dangers that they face from repeated and unchecked concussions. Several players have come out in support of the new system, indicating that anything that improves player welfare is a good thing.

Several coaches, including NRL veterans Wayne Bennett and Ricky Stuart, have not been as supportive. Coaches have their careers decided by wins and losses, and they need their best players on the field to win. But it is high time for some of them to move on from their old school ways, the days of shaking off a knock to get back out there, are well over. They do have legitimate concerns about the effectiveness of an assessment made from such a distance, but the system is designed to have another set of skilled, independent, eyes on the issue.

Watching the game on video, the bunker doctor is looking out for any obvious head clashes, any stumbles or other signs that a player is under duress. A call is then made to the referee who will ensure that the player is taken from the field for a full Head Injury Assessment.

The bunker doctor won't get it right all the time, and this system will take a bit of bedding in, but anything that helps players in the long term, can't be bad.

Coach Wayne Bennett talks tactics with Isaiya Katoa during a Dolphins training session. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Dolphins will make the Top 8

NOT REAL: After last week correctly predicting that the NRL's new team would win at least one game this season, the question remains: How far will the Dolphins go on the back of that opening performance against the Roosters?

Their first step is to face the Raiders at a packed Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe this weekend. The Green Machine won't be ambushed, Ricky Stuart will have them take the field with their eyes wide open. And so it will be for the rest of the season.

Teams will have the chance to study the video, see exactly what Wayne Bennett has the Dolphins doing, look for weaknesses and prepare for their strengths. The Dolphins will be challenged to maintain the intensity they were able to muster for their very first game, every single week, especially when things don't go their way. The deficiencies that had pundits predicting a wooden spoon are still there, Bennett has just managed to patch over them with team spirit and culture. Attributes that can wane over a long season, even with the great man in charge.

The Dolphins will prove to be a thorn in many sides this year, but there are a lot of good teams that are going to be in the battle for a Top 8 position. The Dolphins may not finish near the bottom of the ladder, but they will struggle to sneak into the finals in their debut season.

Kieran Foran of the Titans is tackled by the Tigers defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Foran is a brilliant liability

REAL: Any team hoping to improve would happily snap up a player with the talents of Kieran Foran. At his best, he lifts everyone around him and would increase any team's chances of winning. But is he a good investment? The problem with signing Foran is that his mind is still writing cheques his body often cannot cash. He is too hard for his own good, he takes on the line too often, leaving his perfectly timed passes too late to avoid heavy contact. It's what makes him the champion he is, but it has consequences.

Foran was at his best in Round 1 against the Tigers, never overplaying his role or carving up the defence with his own footwork, but always finding ways to progress the Titans down the park and into scoring opportunities. Having weapons like David Fifita running off his precise passes was causing the Tigers all kinds of headaches, as was Foran's astute kicking game. Unfortunately, once again, he was cut down, this time by a legitimate shoulder tackle, driven into his thigh, sparking initial fears of a knee injury. It turned out to be a bad cork which saw Foran hobble from the field and come under extreme doubt for this weekend's clash with the Dragons.

His time at the Bulldogs was marred by injury. When fit he was very good for the struggling club, but any progress the team made with him, had to be completely rebuilt with a lesser player when he was out. He had a better run with the Sea Eagles his second time around, perhaps because Daly Cherry-Evans was at least halving his risk taking at the line.

The Titans have done the right thing by taking a risk on Foran. He may just be the final ingredient they need to make a serious run at the finals. His professionalism, experience and drive will benefit every young player at the club, in ways not always reflected on the scoreboard. But, he also needs to be available for the majority of games, and that is going to take a lot more support from his teammates, and a whole lot of good luck. He can't change the way he plays to avoid injury -- he wouldn't be Kieran Foran if he did.