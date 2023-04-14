Real or Not: The Knights now have what the Tigers need

This week we take a look at how much of a difference Jackson Hasting makes to a team, whether Ben Hunt really should have a say in who coaches the Dragons and marvel at the unstoppable force that is a switched on Rabbitohs side.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Jackson Hastings of the Knights. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jackson Hastings is a difference maker

REAL: Having pondered the Tigers' situation in recent weeks, it dawned on me exactly what they are missing. They need a player who each week crosses the white stripe, pushes all the external noise out of his head and competes like his life depends on it. A player who doesn't care whether his teammates are out of form, doesn't care about the future of the club's eccentric CEO, doesn't care that he's had more coaches than changes of underwear, all he cares about is winning. This player hates losing with every fibre of his existence.

Jackson Hastings is that player. And the Tigers moved him on.

Hastings might not be the best halfback in the NRL, he might not even be better than Luke Brooks, but there isn't another player in the competition who competes harder than he does. And now the Knights are enjoying the benefits of that mindset.

Not many people had Newcastle marked for anything other than wooden spoon contention in 2023. They currently sit in eighth position on the ladder, but are still paying bigger odds to win the competition than six of the teams below them. Hastings has been key to their competitiveness, especially with Kalyn Ponga missing from the halves.

They face a tough three weeks, starting with the near-unbeatable Panthers, followed by the Cowboys and Eels, before a much-needed bye. Knights fans can only hope that the team turns up each week and follows the example set by Hastings.

Ben Hunt of the Dragons is tackled by the Titans defence. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Dragons need to listen to Ben Hunt on who should be coach

NOT REAL: While understanding the comments made by Ben Hunt this week about wanting to be part of the Dragons' head coach decision making, ultimately his duties lie on the field. If the Dragons start winning, the coach debate will simply go away. While, as captain, Hunt could reasonably expect to be spoken to during the process of firing and hiring a new mentor, nothing he says will save Anthony Griffin, if things don't improve on the field.

"As a captain and leader of the club, you would like to be approached about it. I am sure I will be though," Hunt told AAP.

"Not just myself, but a number of senior players. You would think that the players that are out on the field would have some sort of say in it.

"Obviously it's not totally up to us, but you would think they would want your opinion on things."

Hunt knows that it is indeed up to him and the playing group. The decision on whether Griffin stays or goes will be made based on their results. No club can afford to go on struggling without at least showings signs of improvement. The fans will be baying for blood and the standard procedure is to swing the axe at the head coach.

"I don't want change. I feel like we are going in the right direction. Those couple of losses like that definitely hurt," Hunt continued.

"I have known from the start of the season how our first ten rounds go will determine it."

It's time for Hunt and his teammates to show exactly how much they really want Griffin to stay.

Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs scores a try against the Dolphins. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

No one will stop the Bunnies if they ever play a full 80 minutes

REAL: The Dolphins play a relentless fast-moving game in both attack and defence. With the ball they don't try anything extravagant, but even a simple hit up sees several players in motion as decoys or in support. To the opposition it looks like a red and yellow surf, with wave after wave crashing on the defensive beach.

In defence their line speed is frenetic, and they tackle in swarms, managing larger opponents through numbers in the tackle. The Rabbitohs were relying on their dominance through the forwards, with Hame Sele proving very tough to stop. When they looked to involve their backs, plays went astray, thanks in part to the bustling defence. The Dolphins dominated the Rabbitohs through the first half to lead 14-6, and could have been further in front if not for a couple of missed opportunities.

Whatever was said in the sheds at halftime saw a complete reversal. The Rabbitohs started moving the ball fluently on the back of their forward dominance, the lethal left-hand side of their attack clicked into gear and they starved the Dolphins of the ball. Cody Walker found the mark with his passes, Latrell Mitchell chimed in when needed and the outside backs on both sides of the field feasted. It didn't help the Dolphins' cause that Kenneath Bromwich spent a vital 10 minutes in the sin bin, but the Bunnies had flipped the switch, and nothing was getting in their way.

The Rabbitohs now face a tough three-game run, starting with their nemesis the Panthers next week, followed by the Broncos and Storm. They lost a tight one to the Panthers in Round 2, but since then both teams have really improved.

South coach Jason Demetriou has to find a way to have his team switched on throughout the full 80 minutes. He must also somehow hide the self-destruct button that they often turn to in difficult times. If they can consistently piece together a full game, maintaining their calm, they will be virtually unstoppable.