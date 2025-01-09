Stuart Hogg: Ex-Scotland capt. given payback order for domestic abuse

Ex-Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg was sentenced on Thursday at Selkirk Sheriff Court. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has been given a one-year community payback order after he admitted abusing his estranged wife over a five-year period.

The Montpellier fullback appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, where he was previously handed a five-year non-harassment order and fined £600 for breaching bail conditions.

He had pled guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse of his ex-partner, Gillian Hogg, admitting shouting, swearing, tracking her movements and sending her messages of an alarming and distressing nature.

At sentencing, Hogg was spared jail and given a community payback order with one year of supervision, with his non-harassment order also imposed again.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Hogg the sentence is an "alternative to custody."

Hogg's offending took place between April 2019 and August 2024 in various locations.

The court heard how Hogg, described as being "angry" and "controlling" during the relationship, would regularly use offensive language towards his partner, who he shares four children with.

After they split in 2023, his abuse included tracking his former partner's movements by using a Find My Phone app and sending over 200 text messages in the space of a few hours, despite having been asked to leave his former partner alone.

"Stuart Hogg has now been convicted and held accountable for subjecting his estranged wife to years of domestic abuse," Lynne Barrie, Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said.

"No one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner. The trauma suffered by victims -- and children who witness these crimes -- is significant."

Hogg, who made his Scotland debut in 2012, was capped 100 times and remains one of his country's leading try scorers. He also made two appearances for the British & Irish Lions and was awarded an MBE in last year's New Year honours list for services to rugby union.

The 32-year-old, a former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs back, came out of retirement last summer to sign a two-year contract with French club Montpellier.