Wales squad: Louis Rees-Zammit returns for autumn rugby Tests

With major Test rugby nations moving against rebel league R360, does the start-up competition still have a future? (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Louis Rees-Zammit returns to the Wales set up this autumn for the first time since he turned his back on rugby to pursue his dream of making it in the NFL.

It has been two years since winger Rees-Zammit last represented Wales, instead signing a contract with the NFL on its International Player Pathway (IPP) which led to practice-squad places at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 24-year-old opted to return to rugby in August, signing a season-long contract with the Bristol Bears.

It is fair to say Rees-Zammit hasn't missed much. In his absence, Wales went on a historic 18-game losing streak that spanned from the 2023 Rugby World Cup to a July Test in Japan. That period also saw Warren Gatland dismissed as head coach, with Steve Tandy now in charge.

Louis Rees-Zammit spent 18 months with the NFL before returning to rugby in August. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Rees-Zammit features in a 39-player squad which includes five uncapped players: prop Danny Southworth, hooker Brodie Coghlan, second-row James Fender, back-row Morgan Morse, and centre Louis Hennessey. There's also a spot for Rhys Carre, the Saracens prop. He is on 20 caps, so falls short of the 25-cap limit which permits Tandy to pick those players based outside of Wales, but the Welsh Professional Rugby Board gave Tandy dispensation to pick the Saracens front-row.

"It has been really exciting going through the whole process and realising how many good players we've got," Tandy said in a statement.

"We've got to the decision of the selection, which we are really happy with. There's a really good mix of some young guys coming in, mixed with some experience as well. But the overall feeling is really exciting and I can't wait to get the boys into camp on Monday."

- Red Roses legend Emily Scarratt retires

- Wallabies set for mass changes for Eddie's Japan

- Reacting to the biggest-ever WRWC and Red Roses victory

But one player missing is second-row Will Rowlands. He announced his retirement from international rugby on Tuesday, calling time on a Wales career that saw him win 41 caps.

"Will has been an amazing servant for the game in Welsh rugby. He's been an outstanding player and a great human being in the environment," head coach Tandy said.

"Whoever's spoken about Will said he added so much value to the national game, both on and off the pitch. Obviously, it's disappointing for us to lose a player of that quality, but we're totally understanding around his circumstances and wish him all the best for his future."