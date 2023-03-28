Tigers' Broad gets four-game AFL ban for sling tackle

Richmond's Nathan Broad has been slapped with a four-game AFL ban for his tackle that left Adelaide's Patrick Parnell concussed.

Broad, who described his tackle as "sh--house", fronted the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday evening and pleaded guilty to his rough conduct charge.

Richmond sought a three-game ban, but the tribunal rejected their argument that Broad's clean record - he's never been suspended in the AFL - was a compelling reason to go down from four.

AFL lawyer Nick Pane said a four-game ban was appropriate, given the tackle had potential to cause even more serious injury than it did.

Parnell was concussed but the tribunal heard he isn't likely to miss more than one game.

"There was injury ... but there was still a potential for further injury such as a neck injury by the action of a slinging tackle," he said.

Broad's lawyer Michael Tovey said Broad had immediately taken responsibility for the injury, and reached out to Parnell via former Tiger Shane Edwards, who's now in Adelaide's football department.

Broad's text to Parnell included: "I don't want you to accept my apology, but I shouldn't have done it. Sorry mate. It was sh-house."

Nathan Broad has been sent straight to the tribunal for this sling tackle on Adelaide's Patrick Parnell. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond argued for a three-game ban given the Tiger's "exemplary playing history", having never been suspended in his 109-game AFL career or in state-league football.

Tovey said he should be able to "cash in" that good record, adding Broad was trying to spin Parnell and take him over the boundary line.

Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson accepted Broad was genuinely remorseful, but said his actions were "unquestionably dangerous".

"Players must do all they reasonably can not to cause avoidable head injuries ... every player is on notice," he said.