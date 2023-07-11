Richmond will be without co-captain Toby Nankervis for three weeks after the AFL Tribunal banned him for the brutal bump that left Sydney's Jake Lloyd concussed.

A remorseful Nankervis admitted he needed to "be a lot better than that", apologising to Lloyd's family and friends before he was handed the ban.

Tribunal chairwoman Renee Enbom said the ban would have been higher but for Nankervis' "genuine remorse" for the bump in his side's win.

Nankervis offered no defence for his actions and took full responsibility, having apologised to Lloyd immediately after the game in person and via text message a number of days later.

"(I'm) extremely sorry for the position I put Jake in and for his family and friends that watch on," he told the tribunal.

"As a leader of the football club, I'm accountable and need to be a lot better than that."

The AFL argued for a four-game suspension, saying Richmond were put on notice regarding high contact earlier in the season when Nathan Broad was given four matches for a sling tackle.

Toby Nankervis of the Tigers. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But Nankervis' lawyer Sam Tovey asked for the minimum three-game suspension, saying the breach of the duty of care had been "clear ... but not egregious".

Star Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong will ask the tribunal to overturn his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Serong was cited for a challenge on Carlton's Adam Cerra in Fremantle's 53-point home loss to the Blues on Sunday.

The league's match review officer graded Serong's actions as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-match sanction.

Fremantle take on Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday in a match they are desperate to win to stay within striking distance of the top eight.

The loss of Serong would be a huge blow to their chances and the Dockers are hopeful they can overturn the suspension.

Essendon ruckman Andrew Phillips has accepted a one-match ban for a high bump on Adelaide's Reilly O'Brien.