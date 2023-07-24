AFL Debate Club: Why Port's season hinges on 'crucial' Showdown

Welcome to ESPN's AFL Debate Club, the column in which our writers and contributors will take one prompt from the week and put their opinion on the record. The kicker? No opinion is immune from criticism!

This week, Rohan Connolly and Jake Michaels take a look at this week's Showdown between the Crows and Power, and debate whether it's Port or Adelaide which needs the four points more.

Who would a win mean more to in this weekend's Showdown?

Rohan Connolly: I think it has to be Adelaide, doesn't it? Granted, Port Adelaide has now lost a couple in a row, but the Power are at worst going to have a double chance and still most likely end up with a top two spot even if they were to drop this one.

That's not the case for the Crows, who are now hanging by the most slender of finals threads, one-and-a-half games outside the eight with a queue of at least five teams above them they need to stumble if they're to make it.

That said, at least three of Adelaide's final four games - Gold Coast at home, Brisbane away, Sydney at home and West Coast in Perth - are very, very winnable. But that will be a moot point if the Crows don't beat their bitter local rival on Saturday night. That will officially be curtains on season 2023.

How would Adelaide's season be assessed were it to miss out on September? I think still a tick given the Crows' eight wins are as many as they registered in all of 2022. But there's no doubt there'd also be a feeling of a chance gone begging given their loss of three games now by less than a goal and six by 18 points or less.

Structurally, Adelaide's issues are clearly mainly defensively, given the Crows rank an impressive second for points scored yet a very mediocre 12th for fewest points conceded. That won't be helped much now by the loss of key backman Nick Murray for the best part of a year with an ACL, ditto even the next few weeks up forward without Izak Rankine.

Matthew Nicks' side is clearly up against it now in every respect, but imagine the sort of confidence in its resilience it would gain with a backs-to-the-wall win over its bitter local rival, a second win over Port for the season?

Jake Michaels: I'm surprised this one is even a debate to be completely honest. It's clearly more crucial for Port Adelaide to win this Saturday night.

As far as I'm concerned, Adelaide's season ended when the final siren sounded at the MCG on Sunday afternoon. The four-point loss to the Demons has seen them slip to 13th, now two wins out of finals. They would likely need to win five straight to make it, and with games to come against the Power and Lions (Gabba) in the next three weeks, you'd have to say that's hardly likely.

But for Port, this clash is huge. The 13-game win streak is well and truly in the rear-view mirror and now the focus is on breaking a two-game losing streak to maintain that all important second spot on the ladder. It's not hyperbole to say Port Adelaide's flag assault could hinge on whether they finish top two.

As things stand, Port Adelaide would be hosting Brisbane in a qualifying final at Adelaide Oval. But one loss to the Power and a win to the Lions would see that game being played at the Gabba. An extremely difficult assignment and a game they'd start as certain outsiders in. A week later they could be playing an in-form Bulldogs side to avoid a straight-sets exit. But enough of the hypotheticals.

Port cannot afford to lose this Showdown, particularly given the fact it will travel to GMHBA Stadium the following weekend to face the Cats.

Who's the player I'm singling out if I'm Ken Hinkley? Ollie Wines. The 2021 Brownlow medallist was beyond disappointing against the Magpies, tallying just two kicks and two tackles for the game. He's got to offer far more as one of the senior members of this Power side.