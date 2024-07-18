Open Extended Reactions

Frustrated Richmond superstar Dustin Martin will miss a third consecutive AFL match as he struggles to overcome a lingering back injury.

Martin was substituted out of Richmond's June 30 loss to Carlton with back spasms and has already missed games against Fremantle and GWS.

On Thursday, coach Adem Yze ruled the triple Norm Smith Medallist out of Saturday's clash with Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval.

"It's a bit of a frustration for us," Yze said.

"We were hoping he was going to get up for training today. His back's still a little bit grumbly. So if we get him out there today, he's probably going to aggravate it again.

"So it's just easier for us to just rule him out this week and try and get some training load into him the following week.

"He's got a crook back at the moment - it spasms. So right now, if we go and try and push him through that, it could aggravate it.

"We'll give him that extra time to hopefully get up next week."

Martin was substituted out of Richmond's June 30 loss to Carlton with back spasms and has already missed games against Fremantle and GWS. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Martin has been frustrated by his interrupted season, amid ongoing speculation he could move to Gold Coast or retire.

"Right now the frustration is not only that (he can't play) - but he can't train to show and get prepared for the next game," Yze said.

"So when that is, hopefully it is next week, we just need to get some volume into him. So hopefully he has a nice week next week."

Yze was confident Richmond could get a block of games into Martin but wouldn't look beyond next Sunday's game against Collingwood.

"The main thing is just getting him back and playing one game, let alone the rest of the season," he said.

Yze laughed off a joke he might have to confiscate Martin's golf clubs to help the 33-year-old recover.

"No, I haven't," he said.

"It's actually been very good for him for the last couple years, taking up something outside of footy.

"And not only that, he connects with our players.

"So he's been able to play with Rhyan Mansell and some of our younger players. For them to go and walk 18 holes with one of the best players to ever play game - not golf - that's been great."

Richmond are without Tim Taranto after he was concussed in a tackle from Toby Bedford that landed the Giant a three-week suspension.

Yze said Taranto had recovered well and should be fit to face Collingwood.

He praised Richmond's fitness staff after luckless midfielder Dion Prestia performed strongly against GWS on his return from a calf injury.

Yze was unfazed by reports in-demand midfielder Liam Baker had met with Fremantle as the West Australian contemplates his future beyond this season.