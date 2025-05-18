Compassion, empathy, and a bloody good coach: Pies lucky to have McRae

Open Extended Reactions

Not for the first time in the past few years, it was Collingwood coach Craig McRae whose raw emotion in the face of almost unfathomable tragedy on Saturday made the cold, hard world of professional football seem just that little more human.

You could have hardly blamed anyone in some way touched by the sudden death of Adam Selwood from not wanting to even address it, such is the sense of devastation that poor family is now confronting after the loss of a second twin brother within three months following Troy Selwood's death in February.

But Scott Selwood, the youngest of the four Selwood boys, is a Collingwood assistant coach. McRae's players, having been shielded from the horrible news until they'd defeated Adelaide, were told upon returning to the rooms. The coach couldn't ignore the obvious questions at the post-game press conference. And the tears, after a day of holding himself together, flowed freely.

It was a poignant moment indeed from a man who has won a lot of admiration even from outside the Collingwood army for his embrace of vulnerability, his celebration of the "fun and family" aspect of even top-flight football.

But perhaps those more personal aspects of McRae's coaching persona are also actually helping a significant point from being trumpeted perhaps as loudly as it should be. That even from a purely technical and starkly results-driven perspective, the guy is a bloody good coach.

Saturday's win over Adelaide was another composed and clinical McRae coaching performance, the Pies yet again winning a close one, maximising resources, opportunities and coaxing the very players most required to lift to do so.

In this case, that was Jeremy Howe, who, with skipper and best key defender Darcy Moore out injured, simply had to rise to the occasion against a forward line boasting as much potent height and goalkicking power as any team in the competition via Darcy Fogarty, Riley Thilthorpe and Taylor Walker.

Howe was superb in his intercept and negating role as the Crows were held to their third-lowest score of the season despite matching their average inside 50 count of 55.

Some personnel and line-up tinkering has taken Collingwood a long way this season despite the pre-season pessimism about the Pies' capacity to front up again with what is shaping up most weeks now as the oldest league team ever put on the park.