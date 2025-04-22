On Red Time, Mason Cox discusses the rare blend of size, skill and movement that makes Sam Darcy a star already, and a nightmare for opponents. (1:30)

Round 7 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a battle between Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG. Then, on Friday, it's the traditional Anzac Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 24

MCG, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Mystery surrounds the ability for Noah Balta to feature on Thursday night, after the Tigers star was handed a night time curfew as part of his punishment received at the Albury Local Court on Tuesday morning. For the Dees, Daniel Turner will miss with concussion, but Steven May is expected to be available after missing the win over the Dockers with a foot issue.

ESPN tip: Demons by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.32, Tigers $3.40

FRIDAY, APRIL 25

MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: The Magpies are set to receive a huge boost for Anzac Day, with boom recruit Dan Houston available after serving his two-match suspension. Meanwhile, it's likely Essendon will call up veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein, after injuries in back-to-back weeks to Nick Bryan and Sam Draper.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.23, Bombers $4.20

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Darcy Fogarty failed to see out the Crows' Round 6 clash with the Giants after sustaining an injury to his shoulder, but scans have cleared him of serious damage and he remains an outside chance to play at Optus Stadium.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.80, Crows $2.00

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm (AEST)

Team news: St Kilda's Hunter Clark is nearing a return from an abdominal injury, while Hugh Boxshall (33 disposals and nine tackles) and Tobie Travaglia (26 and two goals) were two of the better performers in Sandringham's VFL win and could be in the selection mix.

ESPN tip: Lions by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.75, Lions $1.45

Adelaide Oval, 4:15pm (AEST)

Team news: Alastair Clarkson will make at least one change with Zac Fisher injuring his hamstring on Good Friday. Ollie Wines (heart) was subbed out of Port's win over the Swans as a precautionary measure but should be fit to play this week.

ESPN tip: Power by 32 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.12, Kangaroos $6.25

Manuka Oval, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: In a devastating blow for the Bulldogs, Sam Darcy suffered a serious knee injury in Round 6 and is expected to miss the majority of the season, leaving a hole in Luke Beveridge's forward line. The yet-to-debut Jedd Busslinger (32 touches and eight marks) stood out for Footscray on the weekend, but it's unclear whether Bevo would instead prefer a reshuffle. The Giants will be hoping Jesse Hogan (calf), Stephen Coniglio (glute), and Brent Daniels (abdominal) will all return this week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.52, Bulldogs $2.55

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

People First Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: The Swans are still searching for their best forward mix, after falling to a 2-4 record to start the season. Logan McDonald, after spending two weeks in the VFL, will be an option for Dean Cox this week.

ESPN tip: Suns by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.48, Swans $2.65

MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Chris Scott will be forced into making at least one change after Gryan Miers was subbed out with concussion on Easter Monday. For the Blues, Harry McKay will be out of protocols and should be in the side if not for a setback during the week.

ESPN tip: Cats by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $2.52, Cats $1.53

Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Connor Nash is facing a lengthy ban after his high hit on Geelong's Gryan Miers, meaning Sam Mitchell will need to replace yet another midfielder. Jack Ginnivan could loom as an inclusion, after picking up 22 disposals and kicking four goals for Box Hill.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 45 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.04, Eagles $11.50