On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Matt Walsh believes that St Kilda should do everything in their power to sign Nasiah Waganeen-Milera to a long term deal. (3:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 21 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between the Bulldogs and Giants, before a Friday night blockbuster between the Crows and Hawks.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: GWS have been dealt a triple blow ahead of Thursday night's blockbuster, with Josh Kelly and Jack Buckley both suffering calf strains last week which puts their home-and-away seasons in doubt, while skipper Toby Greene will miss through suspension.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.60, Giants $2.30

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Max Michalanney was the big concern for the Crows coming out of the Showdown; he's set to miss some time with a hamstring injury. For the Hawks, Mabior Chol will put selection pressure on, but who comes out?

ESPN tip: Crows by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.50, Hawks $2.60

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: The Eagles has confirmed Harley Reid is done for the year after suffering a syndesmosis injury. The Dees will be without Stevem May for a further two weeks after his appeal failed to overturn his suspension.

ESPN tip: Demons by 38 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.10, Eagles $7.00

People First Stadium, 4:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Tim Taranto may return for the Tigers after being a late out last week.

ESPN tip: Suns by 45 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.05, Tigers $10.00

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

SCG, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: In further grim news for Essendon, Jordan Ridley was subbed out of last week's loss with hamstring tightness. Eyes will be on him to see how he pulls up. Taylor Adams could be in line for a return for the Swans, but Hayden McLean was concussed and will miss.

ESPN tip: Swans by 39 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.04, Bombers $11.00

MCG, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: The Pies could recall a number of key players including the managed Scott Pendlebury, as well as Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill who played VFL. For the Lions, Conor McKenna was subbed out of the QClash with a hamstring issue and could be in doubt.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.59, Lions $2.35

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3

Marvel Stadium, 1:40pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Saints by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.30, Kangaroos $3.50

GMHBA Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Cats by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.09, Power $7.50

Optus Stadium, 5:10pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Dockers by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.20, Blues $4.50